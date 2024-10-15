Multiple injuries in collision on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department‘s STEP Unit is investigating a motor vehicle crash that resulted in injuries to multiple individuals.

The incident occurred on Veteran’s Memorial Highway at the intersection with Dodgen Road on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at approximately 2:59 PM.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest

We also withhold names in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed]

Preliminary findings indicate that a white 2020 Nissan Altima, driven by a 28-year-old male from Macon, was traveling east on Veteran’s Memorial Highway and approached the intersection while the traffic signal was red. The vehicle also carried a 25-year-old female from Lithonia and two one-year-old children.

Simultaneously, a white 2012 Ford Explorer, driven by a 23-year-old male from Mableton, was traveling north on Dodgen Road with a green traffic signal. The Ford had two young passengers, a four-year-old and a five-month-old child.

According to investigators, the Ford began a left turn onto Veteran’s Memorial Highway. The Nissan entered the intersection against the red light and struck the Ford on its left front side. All occupants from both vehicles were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.