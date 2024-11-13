Application meeting for Marietta’s block grants on December 5

If you’re involved in an organization that works on affordable housing or economic improvement in low-to-moderate-income communities, you might be interested in applying for funds from the Community Development Block Grants allocated to the City of Marietta. The city posted the following announcement about the online application meeting to launch the process:

The City of Marietta will hold an application meeting for the opening of the CDBG Public Services application for program year 2025 (July 1, 2025- June 30, 2026), on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 10:30 AM. The meeting will be held via WebEx. All attendees must email Kelsey Thompson-White with their name and organization to register and receive a meeting invitation link. Applications will be accepted from December 5th, 2024 through January 30th, 2025. Applications should be submitted in-person to the Community Development Office no later than 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 30th ,2025. The application will be available at https://www.mariettaga.gov/472/Forms on December 5th. ATTENDANCE BY SOMEONE IN THE ORGANIZATION IS REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR FUNDING.

About the Community Development Block Grant program

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administers the Community Development Block grant program.

The HUD website describes the program as follows:

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Public Law 93-383, as amended 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq. The program was designed to reinforce several important values and principles of community development: