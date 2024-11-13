Cobb PARKS director Brantley receives “Distinguished Professional Award”

Michael Brantley, Director of Cobb PARKS, has been honored with the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s (GRPA) 2024 “Distinguished Professional Award.” Brantley received this prestigious recognition at GRPA’s annual meeting in Columbus, Georgia. GRPA is a statewide organization dedicated to supporting recreation and park agencies across Georgia, promoting healthy lifestyles and community well-being.

“Michael’s advocacy for parks and recreation continues to drive progress, capital improvements, and land acquisitions for Cobb PARKS,” said Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris, who attended the awards ceremony. “His dedication is reflected in the enhanced safety of facilities, the expansion of parks, and the addition of state-of-the-art amenities that have bolstered community engagement. His respect for his staff, unwavering commitment to securing necessary resources, and deep belief in the value of parks and recreation define him as a leader in the field.”

A graduate of Georgia Southern University with a degree in Recreation Administration, Brantley began his career in Cherokee County, Georgia, where he worked in both the recreation and operations divisions. He joined Cobb PARKS as Operations Division Manager in 2017 and was appointed Director in 2020. Brantley has also served as President of GRPA in 2015 and is an active member of both the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) and the National Recreation & Park Association (NRPA).