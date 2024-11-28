Bitter cold weather expected in metro Atlanta by Monday

by Larry Felton Johnson

It might not reach the teens by Monday in metro Atlanta, but according to the National Weather Service it will feel like it. A cold front is approaching north and central Georgia, bringing with it possible thunderstorms and a wave of unseasonably cold weather.

In a Hazardous Weather Outlook alert, the NWS stated that the morning “feels like” temperature will reach the teens to low 20s by Monday.

When the National Weather Service (NWS) states that the “feel” of the weather is lower than the actual temperature, they refer to the wind chill temperature. Wind chill represents how cold the air feels on human skin due to the combined effect of air temperature and wind speed. As wind increases, it accelerates heat loss from the body by removing the thin layer of warm air surrounding the skin, making it feel colder than the actual air temperature.

Also, the alert states isolated thunderstorms will be possible today and tonight, with a slight chance of some being severe.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Isolated thunderstorms will be possible ahead of a cold front moving through north and central Georgia today. A few could be strong to severe. A Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) is in effect. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, though a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The storm risk should end across north Georgia and the metro before noon and central Georgia by 5 PM. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… The probability of widespread hazardous weather is low. An unusually cold air mass for this time of year will move into north and central Georgia through the weekend into early next week. Morning “feels like” temperatures will be in the teens to 20s across most of the area Monday and Tuesday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed:

Isolated Thunderstorms: Isolated thunderstorms are relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area.

These thunderstorms are often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells.

Typically, isolated thunderstorms cover less than 20% of the forecast area.

Despite their isolated nature, these storms can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail. Scattered Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are more widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area.

In a scattered thunderstorm scenario, numerous individual thunderstorms develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to be classified as a “line” or “cluster” of storms.

Scattered thunderstorms generally cover between 30% to 50% of the forecast area.

Although scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, they still leave considerable gaps between storm cells, and not everyone within the forecast area will necessarily experience a thunderstorm.

In summary, isolated thunderstorms are fewer in number and more localized, covering a smaller area with significant gaps between storms, while scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, covering a larger area with numerous individual storms occurring somewhat randomly across the forecast area.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

