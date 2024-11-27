Free COVID and flu vaccine clinic at Cobb’s Switzer Library

The Cobb County Public Library distributed the following news release about free COVID and flu vaccinations at the Switzer Library:

Switzer Library hosting free COVID, Flu Vaccine Clinic on Dec. 4 In collaboration with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, the Charles D. Switzer Library in Marietta will host a free COVID and flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment needed. Walk-ins welcome. CDPH will also provide free COVID test kits. Participants are asked to bring their ID and insurance card, if they have coverage. For more information about upcoming Cobb & Douglas Public Health free events in the Cobb County area, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com or call 770-514-2300. Switzer Library is located at 266 Roswell St. NE, Marietta 30060. For information on programs and resources at the library, visit cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320. Regular hours for the library are Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. Clarke, whose family was from Massachusetts, was an advocate for free lending libraries and began lending books from her own collection informally from her house before it became obvious there needed to be a better-organized library system.

According to The First Hundred Years, A Short History of Cobb County in Georgia, by Sarah Blackwell Gober Temple, the library opened in 1882, was at Clarke’s residence on Whitlock Avenue, and was named the Franklin Library.

The first standalone library building opened on Church Street near the home of William Root in October 1893 and was named the Sarah Freeman Clarke Library.

Subsequently, libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell. In 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.