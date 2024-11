Check out the 26 businesses issued new licenses by Cobb County

Here are the 26 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, November 8, 2024.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC040162 ASHE BEAUTY LOUNGE LLC ASHLEY WILLIAMS 11/08/2024 ASHE BEAUTY LOUNGE LLC D/B/A ASHE BEAUTY LOUNGE ESTHETICIAN LLC ATTN: ASHLEY WILLIAMS ASHE BEAUTY LOUNGE LLC 2955 COBB PKWY 301, SUITE 103 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040159 BARTLETT ROOFING DOUG BARTLETT 11/08/2024 BARTLETT HOMES & D/B/A BARTLETT ROOFING ROOFING CONTRACTOR ROOFING LLC ATTN: DOUG BARTLETT BARTLETT HOMES & ROOFING LLC 3380 TOWN POINT DR, STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040143 CHALKER & CHALKER PC WILLIAM FAULKNER 11/04/2024 PERIGON LEGAL SERVICES D/B/A CHALKER & CHALKER LAW OFFICES LLC PC PERIGON LEGAL SERVICES LLC 3550 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY, 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144 ALC003447 COBB MARKET BIPIN CHANDRA SONI 11/06/2024 COBB MARKET 1890 LLC D/B/A COBB MARKET CONVENIENCE FOOD STORES – RETAIL ATTN: BIPIN CHANDRA SONI COBB MARKET 1890 LLC 1890 S COBB DR, SUITE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040161 CONNECTED MINDS LLC OLUSEUN AJAYI 11/08/2024 CONNECTED MINDS LLC D/B/A CONNECTED MINDS PSYCHIATRIST (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) LLC ATTN: OLUSEUN AJAYI CONNECTED MINDS LLC 2155 POST OAK TRITT ROAD, SUITE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040168 COVERED BRIDGE QIU FANG 11/08/2024 CREATIVITY INC D/B/A COVERED BRIDGE CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (NON COVERED BRIDGE CREATIVITY INC PROFIT) CREATIVITY INC ATTN: QIU FANG COVERED BRIDGE CREATIVITY INC 488 HURT RD SMYRNA, GA 30082 OCC040158 EMPIRE MAINTENANCE & YOLANDA C ALVARADO 11/08/2024 CLEANING LLC RAMOS JANITORIAL SERVICE – EXCEPT WINDOWS EMPIRE MAINTENANCE & D/B/A EMPIRE MAINTENANCE & CONSTRUCTION RELATED CLEANING LLC & CLEANING LLC ATTN: YOLANDA C ALVARADO RAMOS EMPIRE MAINTENANCE & CLEANING LLC 3680 BELLS FERRY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040149 GREAT HARVEST BAKERY CATHERINE MINOR 11/06/2024 AND CAFE D/B/A GREAT HARVEST BAKERY – RETAIL SWEETS AND WHEATS LLC BAKERY AND CAFE ATTN: CATHERINE MINOR SWEETS AND WHEATS LLC 3894 DUE WEST RD, STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30064 OCC040144 GREATHOUSE TRIAL LAW RIAH GREATHOUSE 11/04/2024 THE GREATHOUSE GROUP D/B/A GREATHOUSE TRIAL LAWYER – FIRST YEAR IN COBB COUNTY LLC LAW THE GREATHOUSE GROUP LLC 100 GALLERIA PKWY, 1460 ATLANTA, GA 30339 CON001528 GREEN SQUARE BAHMAN PARVINIAN 11/06/2024 CONSTRUCTION D/B/A GREEN SQUARE BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE GREEN SQUARE CONSTRUCTION REQUIRED CONSTRUCTION LLC ATTN: BAHMAN PARVINIAN GREEN SQUARE CONSTRUCTION LLC PO BOX 70281 MARIETTA, GA 30007 OCC040150 HOT NAILS HUONG LE 11/06/2024 MOONAPPLE SPA LLC D/B/A HOT NAILS BEAUTY SHOP ATTN: HUONG LE MOONAPPLE SPA LLC 3595 CANTON RD, 324 MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040139 KN CONSTRUCTION NEVTON OLIVEIRA 11/04/2024 SERVICES LLC D/B/A KN CONSTRUCTION DOOR & WINDOW INSTALLATION & REPAIR KN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LLC CONTRACTOR SERVICES LLC ATTN: NEVTON OLIVEIRA KN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LLC 2088 HIDDEN GLEN DR, 2088 MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC040151 KYJ CONSULTING LLC KIMBERLY JONES 11/06/2024 KYJ CONSULTING LLC D/B/A KYJ CONSULTING LLC CONSULTANT – COMPUTER & DATA ATTN: KIMBERLY YJONES PROCESSING KYJ CONSULTING LLC 7873 THE LAKES DRIVE FAIRBURN, GA 30213 OCC040141 LA PIZZA ATL EDELMIRO GUILLEN 11/05/2024 GULLEN HOMES GROUP D/B/A LA PIZZA ATL CATERING SERVICE LLC ATTN: EDELMIRO GUILLEN GULLEN HOMES GROUP LLC 321 MILLBROOK FARM COURT MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040157 MAGIC HANDS PROS GERARDO MORENO CRUZ 11/08/2024 M&G MAGIC HANDS LLC D/B/A MAGIC HANDS PROS JANITORIAL SERVICE – EXCEPT WINDOWS ATTN: GERARDO MORENO & CONSTRUCTION RELATED CRUZ M&G MAGIC HANDS LLC 60 HOLLINGER WAY MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040136 MARIETTA VAPES MADHIA SHAFQAT 11/04/2024 PUNJABI WAYS LLC D/B/A MARIETTA VAPES TOBACCO & CIGAR STORE ATTN: MADHIA SHAFQAT PUNJABI WAYS LLC 196 SHUNN EAY LILBURN, GA 30047 OCC040140 METRO AREA FENCING MARICARMEN M. COX 11/05/2024 COMPANY D/B/A METRO AREA FENCING FENCING CONTRACTOR METRO AREA FENCING COMPANY COMPANY LLC ATTN: MARICARMEN M. COX METRO AREA FENCING COMPANY LLC 3009 MANITOBA LN MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040154 MULTIMEDIA SOLUTIONS COSBIE HOLLENBECK 11/07/2024 LLC D/B/A MULTIMEDIA AUDIO – VISUAL PROGRAM PRODUCTION MULTIMEDIA SOLUTIONS SOLUTIONS LLC LLC ATTN: COSBIE A HOLLENBECK MULTIMEDIA SOLUTIONS LLC 4910 DAY LILY WAY ACWORTH, GA 30102 OCC040153 MZLADYLOX SALON LATOYA MINCEY 11/06/2024 RAS LUV CULTURAL D/B/A MZLADYLOX SALON BEAUTY SHOP CREATIONS LLC ATTN: LATOYA MINCEY RAS LUV CULTURAL CREATIONS LLC 2690 MOUNT WILKINSON PKWY, SUITE 33 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040155 ON SITE CONCRETE ADAM GOMBOS 11/07/2024 SOLUTIONS LLC D/B/A ON SITE CONCRETE BRICK MASON, STONE, CONCRETE BLOCK ON SITE CONCRETE SOLUTIONS LLC & CONCRETE TILE CONTRACTOR SOLUTIONS LLC ATTN: ADAM GOMBOS ON SITE CONCRETE SOLUTIONS LLC 4980 MEADOW LN NE MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040156 PEACHTREE CLINICAL EZERIBE UMUNAKWE 11/07/2024 SOLUTIONS D/B/A PEACHTREE CLINICAL MEDICAL LABORATORY PEACHTREE CLINICAL SOLUTIONS SOLUTIONS ATTN: PEACHTREE CLINICAL SOLUTIONS PEACHTREE CLINICAL SOLUTIONS 5077 DALLAS HIGHWAY, SUITE 315 POWDERSPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040147 ROVELLO FOODS LLC PAOLO LONGO 11/05/2024 ROVELLO FOODS LLC D/B/A ROVELLO FOODS LLC WHOLESALE – PREPARED FOODS ATTN: PAOLO LONGO ROVELLO FOODS LLC 6061 WYNDHAM WOODS KNLS POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040160 SMOOTHIE KING NIKHIL PATEL 11/08/2024 CHARMI FOODS 2024 LLC D/B/A SMOOTHIE KING RESTAURANT ATTN: NIKHIL PATEL CHARMI FOODS 2024 LLC 1721 POWDER SPRINGS, STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30064 OCC040146 THE NEW YOU SPA BARBARA SLAY 11/05/2024 SKINCARE D/B/A THE NEW YOU SPA ESTHETICIAN SKINCARE ATTN: BARBARA SLAY 84 APPLEWOOD LN ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040142 THE VENUE CAFE LLC KARA JOHNSON 11/05/2024 THE VENUE CAFE LLC D/B/A THE VENUE CAFE LLC ENTERTAINMENT, MEETING, & SPECIAL ATTN: KARA JOHNSON EVENT ORGANIZER THE VENUE CAFE LLC 1459 AUSTELL ROAD, SUITE A MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC040096 TURMAN COMMERCIAL DAVE THEOBALD 11/06/2024 PAINTERS D/B/A TURMAN COMMERCIAL PAINTING CONTRACTOR AND PAPER E TURMAN AND COMPANY PAINTERS HANGING INC ATTN: DAVE THEOBALD E TURMAN AND COMPANY INC 630 COMMERCE CT MANTECA, CA 95336

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.