Kennesaw State engineering professor appointed to Idaho National Laboratory

Photo of Aaron Adams from the Kennesaw State University website

[This article by Dave Shelles first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

A Kennesaw State University professor has received a joint appointment with Idaho National Laboratory (INL), a collaboration that will enhance engineering research within the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SPCEET). This partnership will also offer engineering and engineering technology students valuable hands-on experience and the chance to study applied engineering in nuclear applications.

Aaron Adams, associate professor of mechanical engineering technology and assistant department chair, is the first KSU professor to earn this appointment.

“As KSU expands research connections, Dr. Adams’ appointment establishes a great collaboration with access to world class labs,” said Lawrence Whitman, dean of the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology. “It creates unique opportunities for student access and engagement with cutting-edge research and enables the integration of real-world applications into the curriculum, enriching the learning environment. This collaboration also opens doors for internships and networking opportunities, further bridging the gap between academia and industry.”

At the lab, Adams will boost his research and offer students academic and career enrichment as well. He will have access to cutting-edge technology and the opportunity to collaborate with world-renowned experts in nuclear energy.

“The joint appointment at INL is a unique opportunity that significantly enhances my career trajectory and enrichment,” Adams said. “This role allows me to participate in innovative research alongside leading experts, thereby enhancing my knowledge and skill set and contributing to impactful projects in energy sustainability and national security.”

KSU undergraduate and graduate engineering students will also benefit from the partnership – which allows for the development of collaborative master’s and doctoral projects, providing students with hands-on experience and the chance to contribute to impactful research in areas such as energy sustainability and advanced materials.

Adams joined the faculty of SPCEET in August 2023. His research centers on innovative materials tailored for nuclear applications, particularly the integration of additive manufacturing techniques and materials into nuclear fuel forms as well as focusing on advanced combinations like cadmium zinc telluride and cadmium manganese telluride for enhancing nuclear radiation detection.

One of 17 national laboratories affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy, the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls has researchers and support staff dedicated to innovations in nuclear research, renewable energy systems, and security solutions intended to change the world for the better. The lab focuses on nuclear energy and other carbon-free energy options as well as protecting national infrastructure through research.

“I am deeply grateful for this joint appointment at the INL. It is a remarkable opportunity for me professionally and for KSU,” Adams said. “I am fully aware that it would not be possible without the support of Dr. Doug Crawford, Brandon Moon, Shawn Jenson, and Chad MacCready from INL. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration, merging academic expertise with national laboratory resources to drive advancements that benefit KSU, INL, and our nation.”