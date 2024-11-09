Agendas for the upcoming Mableton City Council meeting

On Wednesday evening, November 13, 2024, the Mableton City Council will meet. The meeting will start with a work session at 5:15 p.m. and then the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

To read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Editors note: CivicClerk, the page you’ll reach if you follow the preceding link, is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. That’s how you will get the option of downloading the entire agenda packet on the bar representing the correct meeting date.

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

The meeting will take place at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy.

City Council Work Session Agenda

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 5:15 PM

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Officials:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation (To be done at the 6:30 PM meeting) Pledge of Allegiance (To be done at the 6:30 PM meeting) Agenda Items and Discussion Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (If needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Officials:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations Recognition of Frank Milazi for Providing Interim Financial Consulting Services during the City of Mableton’s Transitional Activities Administering the Planning Commission Oath and Certificates – Mayor Owens Appointments Resolution Confirming the Appointment of the City’s Inaugural Ethics Board – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby and Mayor Owens Public Comments (2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.) Consent Agenda Unfinished Business New Business Second Read – An Ordinance Adopting Year 2025 Regular Meeting Schedule and Other Purposes – City Clerk Susan Hiott Second Read – An Ordinance Amending the Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System (GMEBS) Defined Benefit Retirement Plan Agreement – City Clerk Susan Hiott Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Updating the City of Mableton’s Classification and Pay Plan – City Manager Bill Tanks Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Approving the Maximum Accrual of Rollover Time for City Employees to 320 Hours – HR Specialist Candice Fields Second Read of An Ordinance Creating Chapter 8, Building and Construction of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances and for Other Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 10, Article I, Planning and Zoning of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, Establishing a Mableton Zoning Code and Zoning Map and for Other Lawful Purposes – Rob Hosack and Chris Miller of IBTS Consideration and Approval of Construction and Installation of Low Voltage Systems for 6116 Mableton Parkway, Suite 140 & 144 and 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway for an amount not to exceed $90,000 – City Manager Bill Tanks Consideration and Approval of Contract with Business Interiors (CBI) for furniture at Administrative Services Building located at 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway – $104,000 (State Contract Price) – City Manager Bill Tanks First Read – An Ordinance Creating Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, To Establish Procedures for the Collection, Disposal, and Recycling of Solid Waste and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Consideration and Approval of Agreement with Piper Sandler & Company, Ed Wall, Financial Advisor – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Consideration and Approval of Agreement with SAFEbuilt for Community Development and Building and Inspection Services – City Manager Bill Tanks Other Business/Discussion City Manager’s Announcements/Comments City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session (If needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.