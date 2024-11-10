The Marietta Police Department issued the following urgent request for help from the public, along with a followup:
Eighty-nine-year-old Patricia Miele left her assisted living facility last night and has not been seen since. She was last seen at the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility at 1160 Whitlock Avenue last night at approximately 11:00 PM. Marietta Police were notified this morning and have not been able to locate her. She is hearing impaired and does not have her eyeglasses with her. She has been exhibiting signs of recent confusion, was new to the facility, and may be disoriented. She was last seen wearing a purple floral shirt, blue jeans, and slip-on Sketcher shoes. A Matties-Call has been requested. Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911 immediately.
Followup from the MPD
Patricia Miele is still missing. Thorough searches of the area have been conducted all day including officers, detectives, deputies, park rangers, canines, drones, and the Georgia State Patrol helicopter. Officers will continue their search overnight. Anyone with outdoor cameras in the area of the facility is urged to review their video from Friday night into Saturday morning and call 911 immediately if it captured any images of a female walking that could be Patricia.
Be the first to comment on "89-year-old at-risk woman missing from Marietta assisted living facility"