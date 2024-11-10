89-year-old at-risk woman missing from Marietta assisted living facility

The Marietta Police Department issued the following urgent request for help from the public, along with a followup:

Eighty-nine-year-old Patricia Miele left her assisted living facility last night and has not been seen since. She was last seen at the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility at 1160 Whitlock Avenue last night at approximately 11:00 PM. Marietta Police were notified this morning and have not been able to locate her. She is hearing impaired and does not have her eyeglasses with her. She has been exhibiting signs of recent confusion, was new to the facility, and may be disoriented. She was last seen wearing a purple floral shirt, blue jeans, and slip-on Sketcher shoes. A Matties-Call has been requested. Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911 immediately.