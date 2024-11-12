Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, with a high near 73 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees. Dense morning fog is possible across the region until around 9 a.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday

Showers likely before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 12, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 65 80 in 1989 39 in 1968 Min Temperature M 45 60 in 2020 21 in 1894 Avg Temperature M 55.0 67.5 in 2003 31.5 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.13 3.98 in 1935 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1968 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 10 33 in 1894 0 in 2020 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 2003 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.3 67.0 75.3 in 2022 55.2 in 1991 Avg Min Temperature 61.9 46.7 61.9 in 2024 31.5 in 1976 Avg Temperature 67.6 56.8 67.6 in 2024 45.3 in 1991 Total Precipitation 0.07 1.57 6.94 in 2015 0.00 in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 9 106 234 in 1991 9 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 41 8 41 in 2024 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 75.5 78.0 in 2016 67.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.3 59.3 in 2024 49.4 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.6 65.9 68.6 in 2024 58.2 in 1878 Total Precipitation 55.90 43.45 63.61 in 1929 2.04 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 54 210 520 in 1976 54 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2527 2046 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-11

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-11

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-11

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”