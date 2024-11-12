Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, with a high near 73 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees. Dense morning fog is possible across the region until around 9 a.m.

To read an article about how to read and interpret a weather news report, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday

Showers likely before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-10-018367754.70
2024-10-028666766.10
2024-10-03856876.56.90
2024-10-04797074.55.30
2024-10-05866977.58.70
2024-10-06866776.580
2024-10-078765767.90
2024-10-088157691.30
2024-10-098064724.70
2024-10-1078627030
2024-10-11765565.5-1.10
2024-10-12795366-0.20
2024-10-13845770.54.70
2024-10-14735363-2.40
2024-10-15684757.5-7.50
2024-10-16634353-11.70
2024-10-17664153.5-10.80
2024-10-18694758-5.90
2024-10-19734961-2.50
2024-10-207852651.90
2024-10-21805366.53.80
2024-10-227955674.70
2024-10-23825769.57.50
2024-10-24836071.59.90
2024-10-25835468.57.30
2024-10-26876274.513.70
2024-10-277658676.50
2024-10-286957632.90
2024-10-29765565.55.80
2024-10-3080627111.6T
2024-10-31806271120

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 12, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6580 in 198939 in 1968
Min TemperatureM4560 in 202021 in 1894
Avg TemperatureM55.067.5 in 200331.5 in 1894
PrecipitationM0.133.98 in 19350.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.0T in 19680.0 in 2023
Snow DepthMT in 19680 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1033 in 18940 in 2020
CDD (base 65)M03 in 20030 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature73.367.075.3 in 202255.2 in 1991
Avg Min Temperature61.946.761.9 in 202431.5 in 1976
Avg Temperature67.656.867.6 in 202445.3 in 1991
Total Precipitation0.071.576.94 in 20150.00 in 2016
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth0T in 19680 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)9106234 in 19919 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)41841 in 20240 in 2021
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature78.075.578.0 in 201667.0 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature59.356.359.3 in 202449.4 in 1878
Avg Temperature68.665.968.6 in 202458.2 in 1878
Total Precipitation55.9043.4563.61 in 19292.04 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19680 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)54210520 in 197654 in 2024
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252720462643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-11
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-11
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-11
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-11
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

