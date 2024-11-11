Three reports with photos from Keep Cobb Beautiful events

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following three reports, with photos, from recent Keep Cobb Beautiful events.

Paint recycling at Jim Miller Park

Barry submitted the following report and photos:

Keep Cobb Beautiful and Cobb Water hosted their Paint Recycling Event at Jim Miller Park. Morning attendance was strong as 100’s of cars lined up to recycling their old paint. Overall, 550 cars drove-thru depositing over 41 containers along with 3 roll on containers of paint to be recycled. Here is link to an article that describes the recycling process for paint https://earth911.com/recycling-guide/how-to-recycle-paint/ . We appreciate North Ward Environmental Services for being very prompt and efficient.

National Medication Takeback Day

Barry submitted the following report and photos:

Keep Cobb Beautiful and Cobb County District Attorney hosted the National Medication Take Back event at several local Cobb County Park locations. Properly disposing of your medications prevents the drugs from getting in soil and water sources. We especially appreciate the police officers who helped with the collections and transported the drugs to a secure central site. With their help and the help from our valued volunteers, we collected 280 cars disposed of 620 lbs. of drugs.

Recycling at Jim Miller Park

Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos: