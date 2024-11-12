Search for 89-year-old Patricia Miele takes a tragic turn as body found at cemetery on Whitlock Ave

The search for 89-year-old Patricia Miele, who went missing from an assisted living center in Marietta, took a tragic turn as her body was found on the grounds of a cemetery on Whitlock Avenue.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following public information release yesterday afternoon:

November 11, 2024 Missing Person Found Deceased Tragically, we can now confirm that the body of Mrs. Patricia Miele was discovered floating in a pond near the office of the Kennesaw Memorial Park cemetery at 1306 Whitlock Avenue just after 11:00 AM today. This same location had been searched multiple times on foot, with drones, a helicopter, and the Cobb County Police Department dive team (via sonar). Family members asked if we would share their sincere appreciation for the outpouring of community support in searching for Patricia. While it would be impossible to list every agency and organization that assisted in the search, we want to thank everyone that assisted, on foot or electronically. The Cobb County medical examiner and our detectives will continue their death investigation to determine if anything criminal took place. No other updates are planned at this time.

Background

Previously, the Marietta Police Department had issued the following two announcements after her absence was discovered at the assisted living center:

Eighty-nine-year-old Patricia Miele left her assisted living facility last night and has not been seen since. She was last seen at the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility at 1160 Whitlock Avenue last night at approximately 11:00 PM. Marietta Police were notified this morning and have not been able to locate her. She is hearing impaired and does not have her eyeglasses with her. She has been exhibiting signs of recent confusion, was new to the facility, and may be disoriented. She was last seen wearing a purple floral shirt, blue jeans, and slip-on Sketcher shoes. A Matties-Call has been requested. Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911 immediately.

Followup from the MPD