Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 25 to October 31

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
NATURE’S CORNER MARKET
- 3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1081
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21870C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 611 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23003C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
RC’S SOUTHERN COOKING
- 1516 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000249
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
ZAXBY’S #50401
- 1420 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001491
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
NEW LUCKY CHINA
- 3045 GORDY PKWY STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30066-8266
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002311
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
STOCKYARD BURGER’S & BONES
- 2850 PACES FERRY RD STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002405
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
CHICK-FIL-A AT SMYRNA #02191
- 5120 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7181
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000451
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
ZAXBY’S
- 3030 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5654
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14346C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
PAPI’S CUBAN & CARIBBEAN GRILL
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 5000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20769
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
CHINA DYNASTY
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5342
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
GRIFFIN MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4010 KING SPRINGS RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1478C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
AWTREY JR. HIGH SCHOOL
- 3601 NOWLIN RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-41
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR
- 2995 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3654
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003307
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
MELLOW MUSHROOM
- 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003948
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
FAT TUESDAY’S
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 864 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3910
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004567
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
EL BORREGO DE ORO
- 724 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2135
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004608
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
MARIE’S KITCHEN
- 1510 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004611
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
BOLIVAR COFFEE
- 4480 S COBB DR SE STE W SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006019
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT
- 540 GREERS CHAPEL DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006142
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
!!CASA AMIGOS
- 3365 ACWORTH OAKS DR STE 1 & 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6703
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006656
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
!!FUSION KITCHEN
- 2535 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3616
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006725
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
!!2 CASTILLOS MEXICAN FOOD – MOBILE
- 2535 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3616
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006728
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024
EARL SMITH STRAND THEATRE THE
- 117 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23187C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
TACO MAC
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001472
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI
- 1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001205
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1
- 3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-101C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30102-8353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15700
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
ZAXBY’S
- 1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13152
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF WEST COBB #5101
- 2636 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2542
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
TACO MAC
- 2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7512
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-4998C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6800 FACTORY SHOALS RD MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2924
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
VAUGHAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5950 NICHOLS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4390
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
- 3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001281
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
LAS TORTAS LOCAS #2
- 749 ROSWELL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2134
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003109
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
WENDY’S OF BIG CHICKEN
- 1123 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3607
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004394
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
MCDONALD’S #32523
- 4381 ACWORTH DALLAS RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4308
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004400
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
SWEETREATS
- 134 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004416
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
FIRST BRAZILIAN BBQ
- 1458 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3615
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004777
- Last Inspection Score: 60
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 2986 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8397
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005540
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
CAFE COCO
- 4721 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5325
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005550
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
SHERATON SUITES GALLERIA ATLANTA – FOOD
- 2844 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3113
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005625
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
LEGACY RIDGE AT BROOKSTONE
- 5235 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3968
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005671
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
!!T’S BRUNCH BAR
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1615 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006726
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
!!HANDMADE DUMPLINGS & NOODLES
- 1100 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 365 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2796
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006780
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8469
- 1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6727
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
TAQUERIA LA FOGATA
- 2650 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3467
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18762C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
WING FACTORY CAFE
- 1161 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3958
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21558
- Last Inspection Score: 67
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
PINCH OF SPICE
- 725 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 422 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001734
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
YEERO VILLAGE
- 4751 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1946
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002125
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
CAPTAIN D’S #3634
- 3439 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-4172
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1096C
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #182
- 2697 SPRING RD SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-3019
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5257
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
BAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2361 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-878C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
SANDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1550 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4307
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
FIREHOUSE SUBS #659
- 145 N MARIETTA PKWY NE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30060-8023
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003341
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
JUICY CRAB THE
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 116 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003345
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
COMFORT INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2221 CORPORATE PLAZA PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003395
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
JACOBS JAVA CAFE
- 1350 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5444
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003798
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
AROMA INDIAN BISTRO
- 4750 ALABAMA RD NE STE 114 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1696
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004025
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
MULLIGAN’S FOOD & SPIRITS
- 698 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2149
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004088
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
JUICE FACTORY
- 4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004254
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
AMERICAN DELI
- 2900 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30082-7249
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004518
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
JR CRICKETS
- 1854 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-3323
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005253
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
FRIED RICE MASTER
- 840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 580 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005505
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
JERSEY MIKE’S
- 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1350 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006271
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
!!SMOOTHIE KING
- 1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006655
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024
TOMATOES COUNTRY BUFFET THE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 478 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002686
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
BURGER KING #5912
- 2735 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000985
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
TACO MAC
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 310 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20658
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #1616
- 4875 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8422
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
MEEHAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 302 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9443
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
HOLLYDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2901 BAY BERRY DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5605
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1481
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
WEST COBB DINER
- 3451 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5036
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003952
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
RIVER STREET SWEETS – SAVANNAH’S CANDY KITCHEN
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 854 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004270
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAM
- 950 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3094
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004367
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
DOMINO’S PIZZA
- 4691 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1560
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004633
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
WADE FORD CAFE
- 3860 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006071
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
!!PIZZA AND WING
- 4000 FREY RD STE 100A KENNESAW, GA 30144-6706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006288
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
THE MOTORSPORT CAFE
- 500 INTERSTATE N PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006732
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
!!MCDONALDS
- 5145 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5198
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006771
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024
COUNTRY INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2175 CHURCH RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19573C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024
ACWORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4220 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7251
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024
MURRAY F. BARBER MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4222 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024
JG CHICKEN & SEAFOOD
- 737 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3389
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003612
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024
DOLLY’S HOME COOKING
- 4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004742
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024
WNB FACTORY @ SMYRNA
- 4480 S COBB DR SE STE S SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004834
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024
