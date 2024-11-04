Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 25 to October 31

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

NATURE’S CORNER MARKET

3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1081

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21870C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS

611 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23003C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

RC’S SOUTHERN COOKING

1516 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000249

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

ZAXBY’S #50401

1420 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3702

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001491

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

NEW LUCKY CHINA

3045 GORDY PKWY STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30066-8266

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002311

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

STOCKYARD BURGER’S & BONES

2850 PACES FERRY RD STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002405

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

CHICK-FIL-A AT SMYRNA #02191

5120 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7181

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000451

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

ZAXBY’S

3030 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5654

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14346C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

PAPI’S CUBAN & CARIBBEAN GRILL

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 5000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20769

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

CHINA DYNASTY

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5342

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

GRIFFIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

4010 KING SPRINGS RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1478C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

AWTREY JR. HIGH SCHOOL

3601 NOWLIN RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-41

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR

2995 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3654

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003307

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

MELLOW MUSHROOM

1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003948

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

FAT TUESDAY’S

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 864 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3910

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004567

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

EL BORREGO DE ORO

724 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2135

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004608

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

MARIE’S KITCHEN

1510 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004611

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

BOLIVAR COFFEE

4480 S COBB DR SE STE W SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006019

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT

540 GREERS CHAPEL DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006142

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

!!CASA AMIGOS

3365 ACWORTH OAKS DR STE 1 & 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6703

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006656

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

!!FUSION KITCHEN

2535 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3616

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006725

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

!!2 CASTILLOS MEXICAN FOOD – MOBILE

2535 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3616

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006728

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2024

EARL SMITH STRAND THEATRE THE

117 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23187C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

TACO MAC

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001472

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI

1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001205

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1

3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-101C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30102-8353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15700

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

ZAXBY’S

1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13152

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF WEST COBB #5101

2636 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2542

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

TACO MAC

2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7512

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-4998C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6800 FACTORY SHOALS RD MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2924

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

VAUGHAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5950 NICHOLS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4390

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA

3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001281

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

LAS TORTAS LOCAS #2

749 ROSWELL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2134

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003109

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

WENDY’S OF BIG CHICKEN

1123 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3607

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004394

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

MCDONALD’S #32523

4381 ACWORTH DALLAS RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4308

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004400

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

SWEETREATS

134 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004416

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

FIRST BRAZILIAN BBQ

1458 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3615

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004777

Last Inspection Score: 60

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

MARCO’S PIZZA

2986 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8397

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005540

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

CAFE COCO

4721 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5325

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005550

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

SHERATON SUITES GALLERIA ATLANTA – FOOD

2844 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3113

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005625

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

LEGACY RIDGE AT BROOKSTONE

5235 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3968

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005671

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

!!T’S BRUNCH BAR

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1615 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006726

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

!!HANDMADE DUMPLINGS & NOODLES

1100 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 365 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2796

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006780

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8469

1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6727

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

TAQUERIA LA FOGATA

2650 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3467

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18762C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

WING FACTORY CAFE

1161 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3958

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21558

Last Inspection Score: 67

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

PINCH OF SPICE

725 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 422 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001734

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

YEERO VILLAGE

4751 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1946

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002125

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

CAPTAIN D’S #3634

3439 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-4172

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1096C

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #182

2697 SPRING RD SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-3019

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5257

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

BAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2361 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-878C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

SANDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1550 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4307

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

FIREHOUSE SUBS #659

145 N MARIETTA PKWY NE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30060-8023

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003341

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

JUICY CRAB THE

2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 116 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003345

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

COMFORT INN & SUITES – FOOD

2221 CORPORATE PLAZA PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003395

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

JACOBS JAVA CAFE

1350 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003798

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

AROMA INDIAN BISTRO

4750 ALABAMA RD NE STE 114 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1696

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004025

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

MULLIGAN’S FOOD & SPIRITS

698 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2149

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

JUICE FACTORY

4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004254

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

AMERICAN DELI

2900 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30082-7249

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004518

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

JR CRICKETS

1854 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-3323

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005253

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

FRIED RICE MASTER

840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 580 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005505

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

JERSEY MIKE’S

3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1350 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006271

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

!!SMOOTHIE KING

1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006655

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2024

TOMATOES COUNTRY BUFFET THE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 478 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002686

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

BURGER KING #5912

2735 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000985

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

TACO MAC

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 310 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20658

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #1616

4875 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8422

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

MEEHAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE

2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 302 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9443

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

HOLLYDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2901 BAY BERRY DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5605

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1481

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

WEST COBB DINER

3451 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5036

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003952

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

RIVER STREET SWEETS – SAVANNAH’S CANDY KITCHEN

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 854 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004270

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAM

950 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3094

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004367

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

DOMINO’S PIZZA

4691 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1560

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004633

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

WADE FORD CAFE

3860 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006071

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

!!PIZZA AND WING

4000 FREY RD STE 100A KENNESAW, GA 30144-6706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006288

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

THE MOTORSPORT CAFE

500 INTERSTATE N PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006732

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

!!MCDONALDS

5145 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5198

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006771

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2024

COUNTRY INN & SUITES – FOOD

2175 CHURCH RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19573C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024

ACWORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4220 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7251

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024

MURRAY F. BARBER MIDDLE SCHOOL

4222 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024

JG CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

737 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3389

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003612

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024

DOLLY’S HOME COOKING

4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004742

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2024

WNB FACTORY @ SMYRNA