Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, November 4, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb weather November 4: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling November 4, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, November 4, 2024, with a high near 64 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 59 degrees.

What you will read in this article:

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about understanding the terms used in typical weather news reports, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-10-018367754.70
2024-10-028666766.10
2024-10-03856876.56.90
2024-10-04797074.55.30
2024-10-05866977.58.70
2024-10-06866776.580
2024-10-078765767.90
2024-10-088157691.30
2024-10-098064724.70
2024-10-1078627030
2024-10-11765565.5-1.10
2024-10-12795366-0.20
2024-10-13845770.54.70
2024-10-14735363-2.40
2024-10-15684757.5-7.50
2024-10-16634353-11.70
2024-10-17664153.5-10.80
2024-10-18694758-5.90
2024-10-19734961-2.50
2024-10-207852651.90
2024-10-21805366.53.80
2024-10-227955674.70
2024-10-23825769.57.50
2024-10-24836071.59.90
2024-10-25835468.57.30
2024-10-26876274.513.70
2024-10-277658676.50
2024-10-286957632.90
2024-10-29765565.55.80
2024-10-3080627111.6T
2024-10-31806271120

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 4, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6880 in 201743 in 1991
Min TemperatureM4865 in 200324 in 1966
Avg TemperatureM57.671.0 in 194635.0 in 1991
PrecipitationM0.132.63 in 19920.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.0T in 19540.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M830 in 19910 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M16 in 20170 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature74.068.381.0 in 201651.3 in 1954
Avg Min Temperature61.748.063.0 in 200427.8 in 1954
Avg Temperature67.858.270.9 in 201639.5 in 1954
Total PrecipitationT0.513.55 in 19920.00 in 2023
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19660.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)131101 in 19540 in 2016
Total CDD (base 65)11325 in 20160 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature78.175.778.2 in 201967.5 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature59.256.659.4 in 201949.9 in 1878
Avg Temperature68.766.268.8 in 201958.7 in 1878
Total Precipitation55.8342.3961.77 in 20201.99 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)46135377 in 191720 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)249720422643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-03
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-03
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-03
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-02
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-01

.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, November 4, 2024"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.