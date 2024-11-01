Keep Smyrna Beautiful upcoming events include Eco-Kids Festival

Keep Smyrna Beautiful distributed the following schedule of upcoming events:

Eco-Kids Festival: November 16

Join Keep Smyrna Beautiful on Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 10 am to noon to celebrate America Recycles Day at the Eco-Kids Festival. This family-friendly event will include recycling crafts, environmental education, games, and more! No registration is required. The event will take place in downtown Smyrna on the Village Green. As part of this event, the Smyrna Library will offer a story time at 10:30am. Additional details can be found on our website: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/america-recycles-day/

Smyrna Wondrous Winter Cleanup: December 14

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, KSB volunteers will hit the streets to give Smyrna the gift of clean streets and good cheer. If you’d like to join this litter cleanup for ages 12+ you can start by filling out KSB’s online volunteer application. Register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054FAAAA2FA6FA7-50929658-2024#/

Bring One for the Chipper: January 4

Instead of sending your tree to the landfill, recycle it! KSB will hold this annual event on Saturday, January 4, 2024, at The Home Depot, 2450 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta. Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/bring-one-for-the-chipper/

Adopt-a-Tree

It’s Adopt-a-Tree season once again! KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/