The Battery Atlanta’s lineup of November events

The Battery Atlanta released the following schedule of November events:

The Battery Atlanta invites the community to celebrate the holiday season in style with an exceptional lineup of November activities and restaurant specials. Food enthusiasts can savor the flavors at the “Margarita & Taco Fest” at Live! at The Battery Atlanta or discover the delicious Thanksgiving Box from the Garden & Gun Club, perfect for a Southern feast. Sports fans won’t want to miss the “Paul vs. Tyson Watch Party” at Live! at the Battery Atlanta or the chance to tee off at “Upper Deck Golf” at Truist Park. Families can enjoy a variety of festive affairs, from visiting Santa’s Post Office and enjoying the Tree Lighting ceremony to cozy movie nights under the stars with the Xfinity Movie Series. The Coca-Cola Roxy will host a bustling lineup of performances by Kany García, David Kushner, Chief Keef and more. Live! at the Battery Atlanta’s Margarita & Taco Fest

​Saturday, Nov. 9; 4 – 8 p.m.

​Atlanta foodies are invited to indulge in a celebration of flavors at the Margarita & Taco Fest, complete with a selection of tasty tacos from the city’s best local food trucks, featuring both classic options and rare fusion creations. Handcrafted margaritas, including classic flavors and fruity frozen concoctions, will perfectly complement the meal. With live music from local mariachi bands, booths showcasing unique crafts and delicious treats from talented artisans, this is an event not to be missed. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit liveatthebatteryatlanta.com. Upper Deck Golf at Truist Park

​Thursday, Nov. 21 – Saturday, Nov. 23; 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Golfers and baseball fans alike will have the chance to ‘putt’ their skills to the test and tee off throughout Truist Park with “Upper Deck Golf,” playing on custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold drinks, food and fun golfing challenges. Tee times will be available in two-player increments, and VIP tee times will also be offered for fans seeking a more premium experience. For more information or to register today, click here. Santa’s Post Office

​Friday, Nov. 22 – Tuesday, Dec. 24

​Santa Claus is coming to town and setting up shop at The Battery Atlanta! The man in the red suit is back to continue the time-honored tradition of greeting children in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa at his official Atlanta outpost, where Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest! This free experience lets parents capture photos of their children with Santa while enjoying activities like giveaways, a gift wrap station and more! See more information and event times here. Tree Lighting Ceremony

​Saturday, Nov. 30; 5:30 – 8 p.m.

​The Battery Atlanta welcomes families to its annual Tree Lighting ceremony presented by Wellstar at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage! The event will feature entertainment from The Free, with Mark Owens and Atlanta Braves mascot BLOOPER tracking Santa as he approaches The Battery Atlanta. Following the festivities, guests can cozy up on the green to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” as part of the Xfinity Movie Series on the plaza screen. Xfinity Movie Series

​Fridays at 7 p.m.

​Movie lovers are invited to gather under the stars on the Plaza Green during the Xfinity Movie Series! The Battery Atlanta will be screening a family-friendly blockbuster on the outdoor screen, and it is completely free to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may enjoy food and drinks from The Battery Atlanta’s restaurants during the event. ​ Pre-order picnic packs are available from The Omni Hotel here or Good Game here!

November Movie Lineup:

“Back to the Future” Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. “Shrek 2” Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. “Hulk” Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. “Fast & Furious” Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” *Saturday, Nov. 30 (showing will start immediately after Tree Lighting)

​

Select Restaurant Promotions:

​

​Jazz Brunch at C. Ellet’s

​Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

​Enjoy jazzy tunes over mimosas and fan-favorite bites at C. Ellet’s, including Southern Fried Chicken and Pancake Paloozas. The Jazz Duo plays every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For reservations, click here! Paul vs. Tyson Watch Party at Live! at the Battery Atlanta

​Friday, Nov. 15; 9 – 11:30 p.m.

​The ultimate UFC viewing destination invites fight fans to witness the thrill of every knockout at “Fight Night Live!: Paul vs. Tyson.” Experience the highly anticipated match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on wall-to-wall screens, including an epic 32-footer that brings the action to life! Find more information or reserve a table here. Thanksgiving Box by the Garden & Gun Club

​Wednesday, Nov. 27; Noon – 6 p.m.

​Thanksgiving dinner just got a lot easier thanks to the Garden & Gun Club. The Thanksgiving Box serves four to six people and includes a choice of savory mains, classic sides and a delicious pie, all sure to please every member of the family. All orders must be placed by Nov. 17 and picked up on Nov. 27 at the Garden & Gun Club. To place an order or to view the menu, click here. El Super Pan’s Festín Boricua Thanksgiving

​Thursday, Nov. 28; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

​El Super Pan is bringing the heart of Puerto Rican family traditions to the Thanksgiving table with El Super Pan’s Festín Boricua! Chef Hector Santiago invites diners to celebrate with the soul-warming flavors of a Pavochon dinner—featuring a juicy mojo-marinated turkey, yuca stuffing, cranberry guava sauce and more, all paired with vibrant sides like arroz con gandules and pasteles. Options include the full Pavochon Dinner package or a “build your own feast.” ​ Visit this link to arrange a pick up order. CRU’s Bountiful Thanksgiving Dinner

​Thursday, Nov. 28; Noon – 9 p.m.

​Bring the family for a three course Thanksgiving tradition at CRÚ! With a steaming basket of fresh baked bread for the table, each guest can choose their own favorites for each of the three courses ensuring a happy and satiated family. The chefs at CRÚ have worked hard to create a fall-inspired menu that surpasses last year’s and still commemorates Thanksgiving using peak seasonal ingredients. ​ Save the stress and headache of preparing a lavish Thanksgiving meal and let CRÚ take care of dinner. ​ For more information, click here. ​ ​ Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

​Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring a lineup of fan-favorite performers throughout the month! Review venue safety guidelines and information here.

Kany García

​ Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. David Kushner

​ Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. Sofia Niño De Rivera

​ Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. COIN: I’m Not Afraid of Tour Anymore

​ Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. In This Moment: THE GODMODE

​ Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Chief Keef

​ Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. NASHVILLE Reunion Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy

​ Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. Dreamcatcher

​ Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Home Free: Any Kind of Christmas

​Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.