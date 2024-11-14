Kennesaw considering partnering on Main Street ‘third space’ project

Dale Hughes presenting his proposal for downtown Kennesaw.

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw businessman Dale Hughes presented what he called his final big project and a legacy for the city’s children at Tuesday’s City Council work session.

The project is planned for the parcels at 2831 South Main St. and 2861, 2871 and 2881 North Main St.

He is asking for the city to partner with him on the project, due to traditional financing challenges related to the lack of residential apartments in the plan.

Hughes requested the city issue a bond and provide property tax abatements for the two blocks involved in the project.

“That is a risk that we are taking that is not rewarded by traditional banks and it is not rewarded in this financing market, but my contention is that down here we don’t need a lot more,” he said.

He requested to buy and restore the Collier building at 2881 North Main, which the city and Kennesaw Development Authority partnered to purchase in September in an effort to boost the downtown corridor.

The two buildings will have an open air arcade modeled after The Grove Arcade in Asheville, NC with outdoor seating. The entire first floor will be all restaurant and retail, offices on the second, and an event space or offices on the third.

“What we’re doing, along with your help, is we are significantly changing the viewline of our downtown,” he told council members.

The project will include multiple buildings, at a maximum of three stories, where Hair Junction and ByGone Treasures used to be. It will tie into his Common Grounds Project, on the other side of J.O. Stephenson Avenue, which was approved by the Council in 2021.

Common Grounds was approved as a plaza with a cafe to go in the space formerly occupied by the Whistle Stop Cafe. At the time, it included a Dry County Brewing taproom. Since Dry County has since gone out of business, Hughes announced he is now partnering with Reformation Brewery as the anchor tenant. It already has locations in Woodstock, Canton, and Smyrna.

The plan is to preserve the historic building that once housed the cafe.

“We make products, but why we make them is what matters. And it is about third space between home and work, and we want to provide that for the community to come together, which is what Dale’s vision was from the beginning, which made this a real easy partnership,” said Reformation CEO Spencer Nix.

Hughes said his vision also includes using the development to display art and hold performances.

Luke Howe, Kennesaw’s director of economic development, requested that the council and public consider the proposal for the rest of year. He will bring the proposal back at a future meeting.

The full presentation from the Nov. 12 meeting is available on the city website: City Council Work Session Meeting • Agendas & Minutes • CivicClerk