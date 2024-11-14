Ray Thomas named South Cobb Business Association Person of the Year

The South Cobb Business Association distributed the following news release:

Ray Thomas, Immediate Past President of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, has been a fixture in the South Cobb community for many years. Upon joining Mableton Improvement Coalition as a board member in 2016, Thomas relaunched MIC’s corporate sponsorship program, founded the HOA Network, and spearheaded the design guidelines for Veterans Memorial Highway and Mableton Parkway.

Thomas has also played pivotal roles in establishing the inaugural Taste of Mableton and the Mableton Economic Development Summit. One of the most enduring achievements in Ray’s portfolio of success is Discovery Park at the River Line. This park is the anchor of Cobb County’s involvement in the Chattahoochee Riverlands project – a 100-mile plan for greenspace along the most important water resource in our community.

Ray always looks for opportunities to champion South Cobb small businesses and their owners and is known for his growth mindset and positive outlook for Mableton and all of South Cobb. In fact, he was named the 2024 Mack Henderson Public Service Award winner by the Cobb Chamber at its annual dinner earlier this year. This award recognizes an individual who embodies the philanthropic legacy of Mack Henderson through outstanding commitment and dedication to building a better quality of life for the citizens of Cobb County.

Thomas works tirelessly for organizations including the Integrity Children’s Fund, a nonprofit serving Trenchtown, Jamaica and the Atlanta area that focuses on eliminating illiteracy in children and adults. Over the years, he has worked with Cobb County School District to bolster family engagement and access to technology. As a dedicated public servant, Thomas has also been a member of the Cobb County Police Precinct Discussion Group, the Chattahoochee Riverlands Greenway Trail Work Group, and the Cobb Community Foundation Board of Directors. Finally, he is also wrapping up a year as Chair of the South Cobb Area Council for the Cobb Chamber.

As he heads into the next chapter of his life, we are so fortunate to be able to recognize the sum of his contributions to the businesses, customers, and the residents of South Cobb. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and our stakeholders, we are pleased and proud to recognize Ray Thomas as our inaugural Member of the Year of the South Cobb Business Association.