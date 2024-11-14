Dates set for special elections for Cobb commission districts 2 and 4

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration set the dates for the special elections for Cobb County Commission Districts 2 and 4.

Qualifying will take place from Dec. 18 – 20, 2024

The Primary Election will take place on Feb. 11, 2025

The Runoff Election (if necessary) will take place on March 11, 2025

The General Special Election will take place on April 29, 2025

According to the announcement on the Cobb elections web page:

The BOER had to wait until after November’s General Election to set these dates, as they depended on a possible runoff (no runoff was necessary). Advance Voting will be available for these contests at select locations. Only Cobb Commission Districts 2 and 4 voters will be eligible to vote in this special election. A Cobb County Superior Court Judge ordered this special election after ruling the county’s use of home rule powers to draw its commission maps was unconstitutional.

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board: