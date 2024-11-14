Marietta History Center November Pop-In features things on the move

The Marietta History Center posted the following announcement to the City of Marietta website about its November Pop-In event:

The Marietta History Center invites families to join them for their monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, November 16 from 10am to 4pm. Held on the 3rd Saturday of every month, Pop-Ins offer an exciting opportunity for children and their families to engage with the museum through themed activities and crafts. This month, the focus is on all things On the Move! Thank you to the generous sponsorship of Cauthorn, Owen, and Sanders, Pop-In for Family Fun programming is completely FREE for all to enjoy. This sponsorship reflects the commitment of local businesses to support community events that promote education and family engagement. Event Details: Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024, Time: 10am to 4pm Schedule of Events*:

Cobb Library – Georgia Room

Cobb Bookmobile – 10am to 2pm in Atherton Square

Key Autism Services.

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

Bach To Rock with performances in Atherton Square

Book launch of “All Aboard Florida” by local authors, Rosalind and Maggie Bunn

Location: Marietta History Center; 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: FREE ALL DAY, Sponsored by Cauthorn, Owen, and Sanders *Please note the schedule of events and participants are subject to change without notice.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Lisa Oestreicher – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.