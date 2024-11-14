Shake Shack coming to the Battery Atlanta in 2025

By Mark Woolsey

One well-known burger chain is replacing another at The Battery Atlanta adjacent to Truist Park.

A spokesman for Shake Shack says the company will set up shop at Heritage Court and Battery Avenue in 2025, although an exact opening date has not been determined.

“We want this Shack to be a place where the community can come together, enjoy a Braves game and eat a good meal,” said Andrew McCaughan, the company’s chief development officer.

The New York-based chain featuring burgers, fries, chicken and hand-spun shakes replaces a Wahlburgers at the same location, which reportedly closed Nov. 3.

Company officials say the Battery outpost will be the first-owned U.S. Location with a bar. The bar will be double-sided with exterior seating and feature a window for beer and cocktails. Ample dining space and a patio are also planned.

The company already has several metro Atlanta locations, part of more than 350 U.S. spots in 34 states and more than 550 worldwide.

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.