News from Keep Smyrna Beautiful

KSB Volunteer Spotlight: Maria Shiung

“If I have spare time and I can do something to help my community, volunteering helps me feel that my life is more meaningful,” KSB volunteer Maria Shiung recently shared. Read more about how Maria devotes her time to keeping Smyrna clean, green, and beautiful: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer-spotlight-maria-shiung/

Julie Barwig with Maria Shiung at KCB’s volunteer appreciation picnic

Smyrna Wondrous Winter Cleanup: December 14

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, KSB volunteers will hit the streets to give Smyrna the gift of clean streets and good cheer. If you’d like to join this litter cleanup for ages 12+ register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054FAAAA2FA6FA7-50929658-2024#/

Bring One for the Chipper: January 4

Instead of sending your tree to the landfill, recycle it! KSB will hold this annual event on Saturday, January 4, 2024, at The Home Depot, 2450 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta. Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/bring-one-for-the-chipper/

Adopt-a-Tree

It’s Adopt-a-Tree season once again! KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows:

Keep Smyrna Beautiful began in 1984 as Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc. through a city of Smyrna ordinance. We function as a hybrid organization, with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Smyrna’s Environmental Services department. The nonprofit and city department work together to accomplish KSB’s mission.

Since our inception, we have been the premiere environmental organization within the City of Smyrna. We are made up of community residents and businesses who join together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc. is a local affiliate of both Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. We are funded by the revenue from the Smyrna Recycling Center, donations, grants, and event sponsorships.