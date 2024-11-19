Hazardous weather outlook issued: cold front heading into north Georgia

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia on Tuesday, November 19, as a cold front heads toward north Georgia.

A few thunderstorms are possible today, and much cooler air will arrive by the weekend. Freezing temperatures are possible in the northern part of the state. However, no severe weather is expected at this time.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A few thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front this afternoon and evening, mainly across north Georgia. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Much cooler air will settle over the area through the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s across much of the area, with the potential for frost along with the possibility of freezing temperatures in the north.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

