Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, with a high near 63 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due a few thunderstorms that are possible ahead of a cold front this afternoon and evening, mainly across north Georgia. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers after 7 a.m. High near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight

Showers likely before 10 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m and 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0



Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 19, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 63 80 in 1942 34 in 1903 Min Temperature M 43 67 in 1906 18 in 1903 Avg Temperature M 53.0 70.0 in 1906 26.0 in 1903 Precipitation M 0.13 1.50 in 1948 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 12 39 in 1903 0 in 1985 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1906 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.7 65.8 73.2 in 1964 53.1 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 56.9 45.6 56.9 in 2024 33.6 in 1976 Avg Temperature 64.3 55.7 64.3 in 2024 45.0 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.08 2.53 8.25 in 1947 0.00 in 2001 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 48 186 376 in 1976 48 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 41 9 41 in 2024 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.8 75.2 77.8 in 2024 65.8 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.1 56.0 59.1 in 2024 49.0 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.4 65.6 68.4 in 2024 57.4 in 1878 Total Precipitation 56.91 44.41 65.08 in 1929 2.72 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 93 290 663 in 1976 93 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2527 2048 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-18

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-18

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-18

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-18

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”