Unleash your inner Clark Griswold with Marietta’s Christmas lights contest

Have you ever had an overpowering urge to compete with Clark Griswold of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation fame and create a Christmas light display with such wattage that it’s visible from the International Space Station?
Or are your aspirations for decor more environmentally friendly, leaning toward wreaths made of pine cones and that North American native favorite: the American holly?
Wherever you are on that spectrum, the City of Marietta has a contest where you can display your creativity and holiday spirit.
The city posted the following description of its Annual Mayor’s Christmas Lights Decorating Contest on the City of Marietta website:
Mayor Steve Tumlin is excited to announce the return of the Annual Mayor’s Christmas Lights Decorating Contest.
This is the perfect opportunity for Christmas lights enthusiasts to help bring the holiday spirit to Marietta by decking out homes, businesses, and cars in dazzling displays of holiday lights! Whether you go big or keep it simple, Mayor Tumlin wants to see your festive creations shining bright this holiday season.
Contest Categories:
– Best in Show: The top prize for the most spectacular display!
– First Place in each of the following categories:
– Homes
– Businesses
– Cars
How to Enter:
1. Decorate your home, business, or car with holiday lights.
2. Visit the online registration form to submit a photo of your festive display.
3. Be sure to submit your entry by Friday, December 13th, at 11:59 pm.
Important Dates:
– Deadline to Submit: Friday, December 13th at 11:59 pm
– Winners Announced: Thursday, December 19th on social media.
Everyone who lives or owns a business in Marietta is eligible to participate, so don’t miss out on the chance to showcase your holiday spirit and win a prize!
Get ready to light up Marietta and make this holiday season even brighter!
