Superintendent Ragsdale to critics: ‘Take a break’

By Rebecca Gaunt

Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale dedicated nearly 10 minutes at Thursday’s school board meeting to lambasting his critics, accusing them of aiming to disrupt the educational environment.

“It is a goal requiring unreasoning criticism everything the district attempts to do, regardless of whether the critic knows anything about it,” he said.

Ragsdale’s example during his superintendent remarks focused on those who have condemned his decision to partner with the military intelligence company Servius Group to monitor online activity for potential school threats. The group’s presentation at the October board meeting raised eyebrows when it declined to identify the name of the organization or its staff. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published a piece identifying the company and the CEO Rob Sarver, who previously led the company in providing security for the wealthy on vacation.

He also denied accusations of violating state procurement law.

“That is an old but frequent allegation. One repeatedly and consistently proven untrue by multiple state audits and frivolous complaints,” Ragsdale said.

In 2022, a grand jury cleared the district of criminal wrongdoing related to procurement practices. The report did note concerns about the district’s practices and recommended changes and increased transparency. The jury also recommended the legislature revise state procurement laws to include boards of education.

Ragsdale addressed the recent election, saying, “Earlier this month, the voters of Cobb County reaffirmed their support for our schools, our vision, and the future we are building together. Every board member up for reelection received overwhelming support from our community, a testament to their belief in the work we’re doing and the direction we’re heading.”

He touted teacher pay raises and the Georgia’s Best program, a program that pays for the advanced degrees of Cobb teachers, as examples of the district’s strengths.

“I would ask this of our critics: the election is over. Perhaps you can take a break from the political rhetoric and false allegations just for a bit. And instead, support teachers, principals, and educators in performing the duties Cobb County expects of us,” he said.

The familiar faces during the public comment portion at both the afternoon work session and evening voting session indicated he’s unlikely to get a reprieve.

“As one of the 82,338 people who voted for change, responsibility, and accountability on the school board, I’m here to continue to speak out against the superintendent’s censorship through banning books,” said parent Sharon Hudson.

Sharon Hudson addressed the district’s removal of books

Cobb parent and former legislative candidate Micheal Garza said, “Imagine what we could do if you viewed parents as allies, instead of the bad guys.”

Heather Tolley-Bauer spoke at public comment

Three founders of Watching the Funds – Cobb, a parent-led group focused on the district’s spending, asked for more financial transparency. Stacy Efrat pointed to the upcoming change in the board’s makeup, with incoming Post 5 board member John Cristadoro, as an opportunity for improvement.

Cristadoro will replace longtime Republican board member David Banks, who didn’t run for reelection.

“I urge you to stop being a rubber stamp and get back to why you originally ran for your seat versus holding a party line,” said Laura Judge, one of the founders and former Democratic challenger to Cristadoro.

“So fidget in your chair, pour that glass of water, avoid eye contact, scoff underneath your breath all you want, but know this. We’re here to stay and we’re bringing more Cobb parents with us every day,” said parent and Watching the Funds founder Heather Tolley-Bauer.