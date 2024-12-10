Agendas for Mableton City Council work session and regular meeting Wednesday Dec. 11

The Mableton City Council will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, December 11. There will be a work session beginning at 5:15 p.m., and the regular meeting will begin at 6:30.

We’ve included the agenda below, but download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

City Council Work Session Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion HR Knowledge Source (HRKS) Report – Jenee Boler, HR Consultant AV Equipment at 1245 Veterans Memorial Hwy Presentation – Xavier Ross, Special Projects Manager Interim Communication Functions Presentation – Xavier Ross, Special Projects Manager Community Development Report and Procedural Presentation – Community Development Director Juliana Njoku Purchase of Code Enforcement Vehicles Presentation – Xavier Ross, Special Projects Manager HB 581 Discussion – City Manager Bill Tanks A Resolution Authorizing an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Mableton Urban Redevelopment Agency – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Review of the December 11, 2024 Regular Meeting Agenda Announcements Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation, Real Estate, Personnel, and Misc. Exemptions Adjournment

Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting.

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations Appointments Appointment to the Board of Cobb and Douglas County Public Health Appointment to Mableton Development Authority Appointment of City of Mableton Directors Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda Approval of October 23, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes November 13, 2024 Work Session Minutes – 5:15 PM Approval of November 13, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes Consideration and Approval of Resolution Approving the Purchase of Three Fleet Vehicle Trucks from Wade Ford for the Code Enforcement Department – $171,522 and not to exceed $175,000 – Projects Manager Xavier Ross Consideration and Approval of Agreement with Innoface Systems and additional funding for AV equipment and installation costs – $59,135.53 – 1245 Veteran Memorial Highway – Special Projects Manager Xavier Ross Unfinished Business New Business First Read – An Ordinance Creating Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, to Establish Procedures for the Collection, Disposal, and Recycling of Solid Waste and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Consideration and Approval of Safebuilt Contract for Community Development Services – City Manager Bill Tanks Consideration and Approval of Resolution to Approve Truist Agreement – URA Funding – City Attorney Emilia Walker Ashby Consideration and Approval to move funds from Piedmont Bank and to enter into an agreement with Truist Bank – City Manager Bill Tanks Consideration and Approval of Resolution recognizing and authorizing the Cobb Housing Authority to operate the Turnkey Program, a down payment assistance program available to program-qualifying home purchasers in the new City of Mableton predicated upon the Cobb Housing Authority continuing to direct that fees that would otherwise accrue to Cobb Housing Authority for mortgages originated within the city limits of Mableton be transferred to the City of Mableton – City Manager Bill Tanks Consideration and Approval of Resolution Amending the Established City Holiday Schedule for 2024 to add December 31, 2024, New Year’s Eve – Councilman TJ Ferguson Resolution – To Participate in the Change vs Milton Amicus Contributions – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Consideration and Approval of Resolution Authorizing the City Manager and Mayor to execute an agreement with Lake Lanier Island and Conference vendors for the Associated Spending as it Relates to the 2025 Spring Planning Conference – $22,500 – Projects Manager Xavier Ross Other Business/Discussion City Manager’s Announcements/Comments City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation, Real Estate, Personnel, and Misc. Exemptions Adjournment

