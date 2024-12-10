Marietta Tree Keepers invites volunteers to a scavenger hunt and tree planting Dec 14

Do you want to get outdoor exercise, help beautify Marietta, and make practical steps toward healing the environment?

The Marietta Tree Keepers posted an announcement on the City of Marietta website inviting volunteers of all ages to join its December Scavenger Hunt – Tree Planting Event on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8:30 AM.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at the City of Marietta Maintenance Building near Lewis Park (434 Sessions Street, Marietta, GA).

Participants will enjoy refreshments before engaging in a scavenger hunt to locate tree planting sites from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring family or friends. Tools, gloves, and guidance will be provided.

For updates in case of bad weather or to RSVP for large groups, call 770-424-4664.

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization. It plants, preserves and protects trees in and around the City of Marietta.

The mission of the Marietta Tree Keepers is described on its website as follows

“Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance.

“We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community.

“Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction.

“We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.”