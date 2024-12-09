Swinerton to complete $17.2 million in renovations on two Cobb schools

By Rebecca Gaunt

Cobb County School District’s Russell Elementary School and Harrison High School are undergoing infrastructure upgrades and renovations over the next two years for a combined cost of $17.2 million by Swinerton, a national commercial construction company.

Russell Elementary School –photo courtesy of Swinerton

Harrison High School — photo courtesy of Swinerton

Derek Mosiman, vice president and division manager of Swinerton’s Atlanta division, spoke with the Courier about the projects. It is the company’s first foray into educational construction in Georgia, though it has completed similar work in other states.

“We did a lot of market research over the last couple years and Cobb County was high on our radar as having a good bit of SPLOST funding. There was a lot of alignment with the way they procure work in terms of a little bit of a best value piece, and then with a number, versus just straight hard bids,” he said.

Russell is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025, and Harrison, a more extensive project, by summer 2026. According to a press release from Swinerton, the company plans to use a phased construction plan in which work is scheduled during school breaks in order to take advantage of when facilities are not in use.

Mosiman said work on both projects started over last month’s Thanksgiving break.

“We jumped into both jobs and started some of the pre-work. The goal is that we’re going to use all of the school holidays or breaks between now and next summer to chip away at the scope of work as much as we possibly can, so that over the summer, when you have to do the big summer sprint– just the less work you have to do over that big six-week sprint is a benefit,” he said.

Because of the phased plan, Mosiman said the renovations will not require staff and students to relocate to trailers or portable classrooms.

Smyrna’s Russell Elementary was built in 1961, with later additions. Swinerton is acting as the general contractor for the $1.8 million project, funded by SPLOST V, which entails the removal and replacement of 15 rooftop units, five ductless split systems, four exhaust fans, a kitchen ventilation system and associated air distribution ductwork, installation of an updated ANSUL Fire Suppression System along with an upgraded hood, upgrade of eight windows, and replacement of 72,000 square feet of ceiling tile throughout the school.

Kennesaw’s Harrison High School, built in 1991, will receive $15.4 million in upgrades.

The project’s scope includes conversion of the former home economics room to a general classroom, upgrades to four restrooms, ADA railings, accessories and paint, replacement of two roof sections, 14 rooftop HVAC unit upgrades, and replacement of the air handler unit. Funding was approved by voters as part of SPLOST VI.

The Cobb County Board of Education approved the Harrison contract in September and the Russell contract in July.

According to Swinerton, since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, its Atlanta division has constructed nearly $500 million of commercial environments.

“We really enjoy the [K-12] work. We enjoy supporting our next generation of leaders, so we’re looking to maintain a high level of activity in this market and continue to grow from Cobb County to other counties around Georgia,” Mosiman said.