Chanukah celebrations across Cobb County

In its periodic newsletter, Cobb County government announced the following selection of the Chanukah events across the county (we’ve reprinted the bullet-point list verbatim):

Mega Chanukah Menorah Lighting event at The Battery Atlanta, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 , on the green. Enjoy Chanukah treats, fun crafts for kids, face painting, the lighting of a giant menorah, and a special guest performance for all ages to enjoy.

, on the green. Enjoy Chanukah treats, fun crafts for kids, face painting, the lighting of a giant menorah, and a special guest performance for all ages to enjoy. Light up the night with the City of Kennesaw and Chabad of Kennesaw at the Kennesaw menorah lighting ceremony 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 , at the City Hall Plaza, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue, Kennesaw.

, at the City Hall Plaza, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue, Kennesaw. Annual Chanukah menorah lighting party at The Avenue East Cobb, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 . Join in family-friendly activities, delicious Chanukah treats, and more with Chabad of Cobb! Don’t miss out on the gelt drop (chocolate coins), with help from the Cobb County Fire Department.

. Join in family-friendly activities, delicious Chanukah treats, and more with Chabad of Cobb! Don’t miss out on the gelt drop (chocolate coins), with help from the Cobb County Fire Department. Chanukah Giant Gelt Drop – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 , at Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Chocolate gelt (chocolate coins) will rain down from the sky, and there will be face painting, balloons, music, and Chanukah treats. RSVP: chabadsmyrnavinings.com/geltdrop.

, at Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Chocolate gelt (chocolate coins) will rain down from the sky, and there will be face painting, balloons, music, and Chanukah treats. RSVP: chabadsmyrnavinings.com/geltdrop. Acworth invites everyone to Doyal Hill Park for the annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. Rabbi Zalman Charytan from the Chabad Jewish Center will officiate the lighting with Mayor Tommy Allegood, with a reception at the Rosenwald School to follow.

Chanukah or Hanukkah?

You may have seen the Festival of Lights described as both Chanukah and Hanukkah. Both spellings are widely considered correct. While Hanukkah is the most common form in English, Chanukah is the traditional spelling.

Since every celebration the county highlights uses the spelling Chanukah, the Cobb County Courier will follow that norm.

Chanukah is the celebration of the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem. It is an eight-day event marked by lighting a menorah candle each night.

The Second Temple was rededicated during the successful revolt of the Macabees, Jewish insurgents who won independence from the Seleucid Empire. The Seleucid Empire was a Greek empire left over from the breakup of Alexander the Great’s conquests.