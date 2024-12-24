Cobb Adult Detention Center detainee dies

Another detainee at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center has died.

Sheriff Craig Owens stated in a news release that Clara Palmer was found unresponsive in her call Saturday night, Dec. 21. She was administered CPR and then taken to Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

The sheriff says that the medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Owens also stated in the public information release that with the holidays sometimes feeling overwhelming, and advised detainees and their loved ones to seek help if needing emotional support, especially those also suffering from a substance abuse disorder.

Owens says those thinking about suicide or having emotional distress can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 9-8-8 or visit 988lifeline.org.