Report of active shooter at Cumberland Mall turns out to be unfounded

Police determine the incident was a fistfight

By Mark Woolsey

An active shooter report, which turned out to be unfounded, sent shoppers scrambling at Cumberland Mall Sunday night and led to three arrests.

The report came from the mall’s food court. An officer working part-time security at the mall responded and found a panicked crowd and some blood. Officers from multiple agencies responded to calm the situation.

Cobb Police say they subsequently determined the incident was a fistfight, with no firearms or other weapons involved. Officers say the blood trail was left by one of those involved as he left the mall.

Police eventually arrested an adult who was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and who was taken to the Cobb County jail. Two juveniles were charged with obstruction as well and were released to a parent.