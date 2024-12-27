Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, December 27, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, December 27, 2024, with a high near 47 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to have showers and thunderstorms, with an overnight low of around 46 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:36 am, 42 °F mist Humidity 92 % Pressure 1024 mb Wind 13 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 23 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:42 am Sunset Sunset: 5:36 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Patchy fog between 1 a.m and 3 a.m. Low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog between 10 a.m and 11 a.m. High near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 27, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 75 in 2015 27 in 1892 Min Temperature M 37 65 in 2015 12 in 1925 Avg Temperature M 45.6 70.0 in 2015 21.5 in 1892 Precipitation M 0.16 2.56 in 1932 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2021 Snow Depth M – T in 2010 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 20 43 in 1892 0 in 2021 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 2015 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.6 56.5 66.7 in 1889 44.4 in 1963 Avg Min Temperature 37.6 38.7 49.0 in 1889 26.3 in 1963 Avg Temperature 47.6 47.6 57.8 in 1889 35.4 in 1963 Total Precipitation 2.23 3.93 12.94 in 1919 0.14 in 1988 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 446 472 794 in 1963 188 in 1889 Total CDD (base 65) 1 2 17 in 2015 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.8 73.4 76.0 in 2016 59.7 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.0 54.3 57.0 in 2024 43.9 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.4 63.9 66.4 in 2024 51.8 in 1878 Total Precipitation 61.43 49.79 70.25 in 1948 11.06 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.3 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 687 911 1577 in 1976 536 in 2015 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2528 2051 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-26

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-26

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-26

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-25

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”