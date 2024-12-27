Pedestrian killed Monday Dec 23 crossing CH James Pkwy

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

A pedestrian was killed in a Monday night on C.H. James Parkway, west of Florence Road, according to a public information release from Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department.

The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is assisting the Powder Springs Police Department in the investigation. The incident occurred on Monday, December 23, 2024, at around 9:41 p.m.

Investigators said an unidentified male pedestrian was walking north across C.H. James Parkway when he was struck by a black 2017 Nissan Maxima. The vehicle, driven by a female 16-year-old from Powder Springs, was traveling west in the left lane when the front of the car hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities said they have not identified the man or notified his next of kin.

The driver stopped the vehicle in the center painted median. No charges have been announced.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987. The investigation is ongoing.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.