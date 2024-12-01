Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, December 1, 2024, with a high near 51 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:00 am, 27 °F clear sky Humidity 87 % Pressure 1026 mb Wind 0 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:26 am Sunset Sunset: 5:29 pm

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 27 degrees.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Widespread frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night

Widespread frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 1, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 59 79 in 1991 33 in 1910 Min Temperature M 41 65 in 1991 18 in 1964 Avg Temperature M 50.0 72.0 in 1991 28.5 in 1910 Precipitation M 0.12 1.61 in 2018 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2020 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1974 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 15 36 in 1910 0 in 2015 CDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 1991 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature M 59.4 79.0 in 1991 33.0 in 1910 Avg Min Temperature M 40.6 65.0 in 1991 18.0 in 1964 Avg Temperature M 50.0 72.0 in 1991 28.5 in 1910 Total Precipitation M 0.12 1.61 in 2018 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2020 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – T in 1974 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) M 15 36 in 1910 0 in 2015 Total CDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.2 74.7 77.3 in 2016 64.6 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.5 55.5 58.5 in 2024 48.0 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.9 65.1 67.9 in 2024 56.3 in 1878 Total Precipitation 59.20 45.98 67.34 in 1948 7.35 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 241 455 936 in 1976 225 in 1985 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2527 2049 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-30

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-30

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-30

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-29

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”