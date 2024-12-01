Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2024

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 1, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, December 1, 2024, with a high near 51 degrees.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
8:00 am, Dec 1, 2024
temperature icon 27°F
clear sky
Humidity 87 %
Pressure 1026 mb
Wind 0 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:26 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:29 pm
Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 27 degrees.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Widespread frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night

Widespread frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-11-01756469.510.8T
2024-11-02806170.512.20
2024-11-03676063.55.5T
2024-11-046359613.4T
2024-11-05786169.512.2T
2024-11-06746770.513.6T
2024-11-0773677013.4T
2024-11-0880667316.70
2024-11-09756369130
2024-11-10655660.54.90.07
2024-11-11765766.511.2T
2024-11-12775264.59.50
2024-11-136652594.30.04
2024-11-14565053-1.40.97
2024-11-156648572.90
2024-11-16724558.54.70
2024-11-17734659.560
2024-11-187551639.70
2024-11-19645961.58.51.63
2024-11-207448618.30.46
2024-11-21604150.5-20
2024-11-22543846-6.20
2024-11-23613749-2.90
2024-11-247040553.30
2024-11-257246597.60
2024-11-266446553.80.15
2024-11-27654253.52.60
2024-11-286743554.30.05
2024-11-29513643.5-70
2024-11-30503140.5-9.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 1, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5979 in 199133 in 1910
Min TemperatureM4165 in 199118 in 1964
Avg TemperatureM50.072.0 in 199128.5 in 1910
PrecipitationM0.121.61 in 20180.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.0T in 20200.0 in 2023
Snow DepthMT in 19740 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1536 in 19100 in 2015
CDD (base 65)M07 in 19910 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max TemperatureM59.479.0 in 199133.0 in 1910
Avg Min TemperatureM40.665.0 in 199118.0 in 1964
Avg TemperatureM50.072.0 in 199128.5 in 1910
Total PrecipitationM0.121.61 in 20180.00 in 2022
Total SnowfallM0.0T in 20200.0 in 2023
Max Snow DepthMT in 19740 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)M1536 in 19100 in 2015
Total CDD (base 65)M07 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.274.777.3 in 201664.6 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.555.558.5 in 202448.0 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.965.167.9 in 202456.3 in 1878
Total Precipitation59.2045.9867.34 in 19487.35 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)01 in 19750 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)241455936 in 1976225 in 1985
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252720492643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-30
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-30
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-30
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-29
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

