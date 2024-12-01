Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 22 to November 28

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO

1624 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC LS 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18182C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2024

POPEYES #11090

3350 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4174

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002907

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2024

BRISAS DE TELA RESTAURANT II

739 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE C MARIETTA, GA 30067-7841

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2024

CHICK-FIL-A #0802 AT WOODLAWN SQUARE

1201 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2722

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003365

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2024

COBB ENERGY CENTRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

2800 GALLERIA PKWY SW ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18635C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

SUBWAY

1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1-C ATLANTA, GA 30339-3126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12619C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

TACO CANTINA

2517 SPRING RD STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002060

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

TACOS LA VILLA

2415 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27158

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

COBB GALLERIA CENTRE – FOOD

2 GALLERIA PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5938

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6213

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

CHICK-FIL-A AT ACWORTH #1146

3295 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3938

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7097

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS #347022

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003448

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

JJ DOMINICAN SNACKS

2198 AUSTELL RD SW STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30008-8200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004677

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

!!BISCUIT BELLY

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 504 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8437

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006796

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024

RIVERSIDE EPICENTER SUBWAY #31660

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW STE 1108 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001502

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA

50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000904

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

ARBOR TERRACE OF BURNT HICKORY

920 BURNT HICKORY RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002497

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9540

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15646

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

SWAPNA INDIAN CUISINE

2655 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16342

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

DON PEDRO’S MEXICAN #2

344 S FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18563C

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

PADRIAC’S

2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5038

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5163

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

STUDIO MOVIE GRILL

40 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7582

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002864

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

CHOW KING GRILL & BUFFET

2400 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3012

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002912

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

SUBWAY #35293

6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 220 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9541

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003408

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS #354408

836 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2734

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003574

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

FAMILY WINGS AND PHILLY

2754 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003587

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

I LOUNGE TASTE THE DIFFERENCE

40 DODD ST SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2541

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004295

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

JUICE BAR PARADISE

1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004513

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #183

3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1400 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002396

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8260

1207 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21857

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002237

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

DOC’S FOOD & SPIRITS

2621 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3006

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24212

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

CAPTAIN D’S

3462 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3703

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003136

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

YAKITORI JINBEI

2421 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003335

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

ARBY’S #8131

5150 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5197

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003613

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

CLEAN JUICE

1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003822

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

TASTY CRAB HOUSE

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 801 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004038

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

TAZA GRILL

4641 S ATLANTA RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1502

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005437

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024

COFFEE SNOBS