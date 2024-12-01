Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 22 to November 28

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO
- 1624 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC LS 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18182C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2024
POPEYES #11090
- 3350 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4174
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002907
- Last Inspection Score: 79
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2024
BRISAS DE TELA RESTAURANT II
- 739 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE C MARIETTA, GA 30067-7841
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003206
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2024
CHICK-FIL-A #0802 AT WOODLAWN SQUARE
- 1201 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2722
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003365
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2024
COBB ENERGY CENTRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
- 2800 GALLERIA PKWY SW ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18635C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
SUBWAY
- 1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1-C ATLANTA, GA 30339-3126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12619C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
TACO CANTINA
- 2517 SPRING RD STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002060
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
TACOS LA VILLA
- 2415 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27158
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
COBB GALLERIA CENTRE – FOOD
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5938
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6213
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
CHICK-FIL-A AT ACWORTH #1146
- 3295 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3938
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7097
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS #347022
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003448
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
JJ DOMINICAN SNACKS
- 2198 AUSTELL RD SW STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30008-8200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004677
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
!!BISCUIT BELLY
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 504 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8437
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006796
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-26-2024
RIVERSIDE EPICENTER SUBWAY #31660
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW STE 1108 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001502
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA
- 50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000904
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
ARBOR TERRACE OF BURNT HICKORY
- 920 BURNT HICKORY RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002497
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9540
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15646
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
SWAPNA INDIAN CUISINE
- 2655 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16342
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
DON PEDRO’S MEXICAN #2
- 344 S FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18563C
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
PADRIAC’S
- 2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5038
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5163
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
STUDIO MOVIE GRILL
- 40 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7582
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002864
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
CHOW KING GRILL & BUFFET
- 2400 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3012
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002912
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
SUBWAY #35293
- 6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 220 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9541
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003408
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS #354408
- 836 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003574
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
FAMILY WINGS AND PHILLY
- 2754 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003587
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
I LOUNGE TASTE THE DIFFERENCE
- 40 DODD ST SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2541
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004295
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
JUICE BAR PARADISE
- 1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004513
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-25-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #183
- 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1400 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002396
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8260
- 1207 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21857
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002237
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
DOC’S FOOD & SPIRITS
- 2621 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3006
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24212
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
CAPTAIN D’S
- 3462 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3703
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003136
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
YAKITORI JINBEI
- 2421 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003335
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
ARBY’S #8131
- 5150 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5197
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003613
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
CLEAN JUICE
- 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003822
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
TASTY CRAB HOUSE
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 801 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004038
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
TAZA GRILL
- 4641 S ATLANTA RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1502
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005437
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
COFFEE SNOBS
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 104 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006608
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2024
