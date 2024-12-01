Local Author, Music, and More at Marietta History Center December Pop-In Event

Marietta History Center to host free holiday-themed family event

The Marietta History Center will hold its monthly Pop-In for Family Fun event on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s event will feature holiday-themed crafts and activities for children and their families.

The event is free, thanks to sponsorship by Cauthorn, Owen and Sanders.

Event highlights include:

Book reading : Local author Kelly Young-Silverman will present her book Hot Boiled Peanuts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Local author Kelly Young-Silverman will present her book Hot Boiled Peanuts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music : Bach 2 Rock Music School will perform from noon to 2 p.m. in Atherton Square.

: Bach 2 Rock Music School will perform from noon to 2 p.m. in Atherton Square. Information tables: Representatives from the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta and The Basics Cobb County, a nonprofit organization, will host tables starting at 10 a.m.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St., Marietta, GA 30060.

For more information, visit the Marietta History Center website. (Note: Event details are subject to change without notice.)

About the Marietta History Center

The information used to create this Marietta History Center “About” section was obtained from the MHC website. Follow this link to the site for more information about the MHC.

The Marietta History Center (MHC) has been dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich history of Marietta and Cobb County since its opening in 1996. Located in the historic Kennesaw House—a building dating back to 1845 that has served various roles, including a Civil War hospital—the Center offers visitors a deep dive into the region’s past.

MHC aims to ignite curiosity about Marietta’s history by connecting people through compelling stories and engaging experiences. The Center houses the largest collection of artifacts related to Marietta and Cobb County’s history, with exhibits spanning from the area’s Native American heritage to its industrial development and military involvement. Notable exhibits include the General History Gallery, Homelife Gallery, and Military Gallery, each providing unique insights into the community’s evolution.

Education is a cornerstone of MHC’s offerings. Since 2000, the Center has hosted over 75,000 schoolchildren through field trips, accommodating school tours year-round to foster a deeper understanding of local history among younger generations.

The Marietta History Center has also been featured on various media platforms, including ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, The Discovery Channel, The History Channel, and The Travel Channel, highlighting its significance in preserving and promoting the area’s heritage.

