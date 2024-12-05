Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny here in Cobb County on Thursday, December 5, 2024, with a high near 48 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that is in effect this afternoon and evening across portions of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidity.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:24 am, 47 °F overcast clouds Humidity 87 % Pressure 1019 mb Wind 17 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:29 am Sunset Sunset: 5:29 pm

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 48 by 9 a.m, then falling to around 40 during the remainder of the day. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday

Showers. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday Night

Showers. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 5, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 58 75 in 1998 33 in 1895 Min Temperature M 40 65 in 2013 20 in 1899 Avg Temperature M 49.2 68.5 in 2013 28.5 in 1895 Precipitation M 0.13 1.66 in 1982 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2009 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 16 36 in 1895 0 in 2013 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 2013 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 51.3 58.9 74.0 in 1998 38.4 in 1886 Avg Min Temperature 30.0 40.3 57.2 in 1982 21.2 in 1929 Avg Temperature 40.6 49.6 63.7 in 1998 30.9 in 1929 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.64 4.64 in 1905 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1971 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 1971 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 96 77 169 in 1929 8 in 1998 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.9 74.5 77.1 in 2016 63.8 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.1 55.3 58.1 in 2024 47.3 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.5 64.9 67.5 in 2024 55.6 in 1878 Total Precipitation 59.20 46.50 67.78 in 1948 7.35 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1971 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 337 517 1031 in 1976 302 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2527 2049 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-03

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-03

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”