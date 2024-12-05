Cobb Community Foundation Match Magic a success

By Mark Woolsey

It’s official: The Cobb Community Foundation’s Match Magic campaign is an unqualified success.

Twenty-five local nonprofits worked with the Foundation to raise $700,000 From the community. That amount will be paired with a $108,000 match pool. The non-profits will get a proportionate share of what they earned from the match money, up to ten percent of the total.

That’s a huge increase over the $71,000 raised as a result of last year’ s similar, but more-limited scope campaign.

“We were absolutely blown away,” said Shari Martin, President and CEO of the foundation.

“The non-profits did a tremendous job reaching out, not just to their existing donor base, but expanding the donor base,” she added.

Martin said the outreach came in a variety of forms, from mail solicitations to extensive use of social media, including paid social media.

The result: $808,000 in community impact for the more than two dozen nonprofits selected by a panel of community members from 42 initial applicants. The benefitting nonprofits range from arts, culture and humanities groups such as the Georgia Symphony to food and nutrition entities like the HOPE Family Resource Center.

“We made sure this was known far and wide,” said the foundation’s head.

The campaign lasted from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3 and final numbers were tallied Wednesday. Announcement of the amount each organization will receive followed by distribution of the funds will come in the next several days.

As for the future, Martin said the campaign will return next year. They’ll ask for feedback from participating agencies to determine whether any changes need to be made.

About the Cobb Community Foundation

The following description of the Cobb Community Foundation was written using information from the organization’s website. Visit the site at this link for more information.

The Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Cobb County, Georgia, by mobilizing people, ideas, and resources. Established in 1993, CCF serves as a catalyst for community improvement through charitable giving, nonprofit empowerment, and collaborative problem-solving.

Mission and Vision

CCF’s mission is to inspire charitable giving, build resources for the future, and connect donors who care with causes that matter. The foundation envisions a thriving community of engaged, charitable citizens where all individuals can access opportunities and achieve their greatest potential.

Programs and Initiatives

Collective Giving : CCF facilitates the pooling of resources to address community needs, enabling donors to contribute to established funds or create their own, thereby maximizing the impact of charitable dollars.



: CCF facilitates the pooling of resources to address community needs, enabling donors to contribute to established funds or create their own, thereby maximizing the impact of charitable dollars. Nonprofit Empowerment : The foundation supports local nonprofits by offering leadership development, capacity-building resources, and grant opportunities, such as the Cobb Thrive Grants, which provide financial assistance to small and mid-sized organizations serving Cobb County residents.



: The foundation supports local nonprofits by offering leadership development, capacity-building resources, and grant opportunities, such as the Cobb Thrive Grants, which provide financial assistance to small and mid-sized organizations serving Cobb County residents. Community Problem Solving: CCF engages in initiatives like the Cobb Community Connection, an online directory that connects individuals with local nonprofits, volunteer opportunities, and donation needs, fostering collaboration to address the county’s most pressing challenges.



Impact and Recognition

In 2023, CCF awarded over $4.5 million in grants to nonprofits and more than $186,000 in scholarships, demonstrating its commitment to community development. The foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024 by unveiling the “Activate Good” strategic plan, aiming to amplify its impact over the next decade.

Engagement Opportunities

CCF encourages community involvement through donations, volunteerism, and participation in initiatives like Match Magic, a giveathon designed to support local nonprofits by unlocking matching funds to enhance their programs.