Portillo’s coming to Town Center

By Mark Woolsey

An Illinois-based restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hotdogs and Italian beef sandwiches is coming to Cobb County.

Portillo’s, which has dozens of locations in seven states, will open at Town Center at Kennesaw in 2025, according to a company news release.

The release says the 6,250 foot space will feature indoor seating, an outdoor patio, a double drive-through and a grab and go retail area.

“Entering the bustling Atlanta market was a no-brainer,” said CEO Michael Osanloo. “We’re thrilled to expand into Georgia.”

The company is seeking workers to staff the new location. Those interested can find out more at https://portillos.com/careers.

