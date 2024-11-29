Cobb Community Foundation “Match Magic” picking up steam

Heading into the home stretch, the Cobb Community Foundation’s first-ever “Match Magic” campaign is picking up steam.
Twenty-five participating Cobb nonprofits have raised almost $200 thousand dollars as of Nov.26. The money will unlock a $100 thousand dollar match pool CCF has amassed, with generous donations coming from Walton Communities, an anonymous donor, and several other sponsors. The nonprofits will get a proportionate share of what they raise from that match pool, up to 10 percent of the total.
The campaign began Nov. 19 and will conclude Dec. 3.
Those interested in contributing can go to https://cobbfoundation.org to view a list of the nonprofits and then donate to the ones they so choose. The participating organizations are broken down into individual categories, such as arts, culture and humanities, education, food and nutrition and health and wellbeing.
About the Cobb Community Foundation
The Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Cobb County, Georgia, by mobilizing people, ideas, and resources. Established in 1993, CCF serves as a catalyst for a thriving community, connecting donors with causes that matter and fostering charitable giving.
According to its website, CCF offers various services to individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits, including donor-advised funds, scholarship funds, and agency funds. These services enable donors to maximize their philanthropic impact and support a wide range of community initiatives
The CCF lists the following points on its values statement:
- Steward with Integrity – We are entrusted with financial resources and charitable wishes of our donors and fundholders, and hold ourselves accountable to be ethical, honest, and transparent in our actions.
- Commit to Excellence – We strive to provide the highest quality and value in everything we do.
- Lead with Compassion – We take action because we care deeply for our community and those we serve.
- Give with Purpose – We leverage data to enhance our understanding of the needs of our community and mobilize resources to meet those needs.
- Embrace Diversity – We embrace diversity, stand for equity, and encourage inclusion through our practices and daily interactions within our organization, community, and partnerships.
- Foster Collaboration – We work collaboratively with community stakeholders, empower others to build lasting partnerships, and embrace our shared responsibility to work toward productive solutions to strengthen our community.
- Adapt to Change – We are committed to evolve and grow to serve the changing needs of our community.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb Community Foundation “Match Magic” picking up steam"