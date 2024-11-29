Cobb Community Foundation “Match Magic” picking up steam

Heading into the home stretch, the Cobb Community Foundation’s first-ever “Match Magic” campaign is picking up steam.

Twenty-five participating Cobb nonprofits have raised almost $200 thousand dollars as of Nov.26. The money will unlock a $100 thousand dollar match pool CCF has amassed, with generous donations coming from Walton Communities, an anonymous donor, and several other sponsors. The nonprofits will get a proportionate share of what they raise from that match pool, up to 10 percent of the total.

The campaign began Nov. 19 and will conclude Dec. 3.

Those interested in contributing can go to https://cobbfoundation.org to view a list of the nonprofits and then donate to the ones they so choose. The participating organizations are broken down into individual categories, such as arts, culture and humanities, education, food and nutrition and health and wellbeing.

About the Cobb Community Foundation

The Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Cobb County, Georgia, by mobilizing people, ideas, and resources. Established in 1993, CCF serves as a catalyst for a thriving community, connecting donors with causes that matter and fostering charitable giving.

According to its website, CCF offers various services to individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits, including donor-advised funds, scholarship funds, and agency funds. These services enable donors to maximize their philanthropic impact and support a wide range of community initiatives

The CCF lists the following points on its values statement: