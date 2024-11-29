South Cobb Regional Library “Makes Christmas”

Photo above: South Cobb Regional Library’s Gothic Christmas Tree at the Mable House Tree Jubilee, taken from the SCRL Facebook page
By Kelly Johnson
All is calm for December at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), leading up to Christmas and the New Year.
Weekday Winter Card Making tows the library’s schedule this month amid a solid staple of activities for children and adults. There’s Baby Time and Cocoa and Paint Brushes for kids while adults may look forward to the Graphic Novel Book Club online and the Book Tree Workshop. Hooks and Books is the only event open to everyone, from elementary school kids to eighteen plus.
In keeping with the Mable House Arts Center Lights the Night and Tree Jubilee, for which South Cobb Regional Library decorated a tree in the spirit of gothic literature, the library is also “Making Christmas” the highlight of a month of learning, creativity, and entertainment. Science, art, and movie magic are gifts from South Cobb Regional Library to the community this month.
To this, here’s the short list of events which may be of interest:
- STEAM Kids, December 5th, Thursday at 3:30 PM (registration required).
- TEEN Crafting Hour, December 12th, Tuesday at 4:30 PM.
- Welcome Winter! Storytime, December 20th, Friday at 10:30 AM.
- Monthly Movie Matinee (Black Christmas), December 27th, Friday at 3:00 PM.
Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Christmas Eve on Tuesday, December 24th; Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25th; and New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31st.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
DECEMBER 2024
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 01, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|December 02, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|December 03, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 04, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|December 05, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|December 06, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 07, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2024
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 08, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|December 09, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|15:00 – 16:00
|Family Crafternoon
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|December 10, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|16:00 – 18:00
|Hooks and Books
|December 11, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|December 12, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|Teen Crafting Hour
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|December 13, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 14, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2024
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 15, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|December 16, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Teen Paint n Snack
|December 17, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|12:00 – 14:00
|Book Tree Workshop
|December 18, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|December 19, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:00
|Cocoa and Paint Brushes
|December 20, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:30
|Welcome Winter!
|16:30 – 17:45
|STEAM Tweens
|December 21, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2024
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 22, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|December 23, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|December 24, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: CHRISTMAS EVE
|December 25, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: CHRISTMAS DAY
|December 26, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 27, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|15:00 – 17:30
|Monthly Movie Matinee (Black Christmas with Imogen Poots)
|December 28, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2024
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 29, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|December 30, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|December 31, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S EVE
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
