South Cobb Regional Library “Makes Christmas”

A decorated Christmas tree with a skull on top, described as a Gothic Christmas Tree

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 29, 2024

Photo above: South Cobb Regional Library’s Gothic Christmas Tree at the Mable House Tree Jubilee, taken from the SCRL Facebook page

By Kelly Johnson

All is calm for December at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), leading up to Christmas and the New Year.

Weekday Winter Card Making tows the library’s schedule this month amid a solid staple of activities for children and adults. There’s Baby Time and Cocoa and Paint Brushes for kids while adults may look forward to the Graphic Novel Book Club online and the Book Tree Workshop. Hooks and Books is the only event open to everyone, from elementary school kids to eighteen plus.

In keeping with the Mable House Arts Center Lights the Night and Tree Jubilee, for which South Cobb Regional Library decorated a tree in the spirit of gothic literature, the library is also “Making Christmasthe highlight of a month of learning, creativity, and entertainment. Science, art, and movie magic are gifts from South Cobb Regional Library to the community this month.

To this, here’s the short list of events which may be of interest:

  • STEAM Kids, December 5th, Thursday at 3:30 PM (registration required).
  • TEEN Crafting Hour, December 12th, Tuesday at 4:30 PM.
  • Welcome Winter! Storytime, December 20th, Friday at 10:30 AM.
  • Monthly Movie Matinee (Black Christmas), December 27th, Friday at 3:00 PM.

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Christmas Eve on Tuesday, December 24th; Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25th; and New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31st.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
December 01, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
December 02, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda
December 03, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
December 04, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party
December 05, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
December 06, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
December 07, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
December 08, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
December 09, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


15:00 – 16:00Family Crafternoon


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
December 10, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


16:00 – 18:00Hooks and Books
December 11, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
December 12, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30Teen Crafting Hour


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
December 13, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
December 14, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
December 15, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
December 16, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Teen Paint n Snack
December 17, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


12:00 – 14:00Book Tree Workshop
December 18, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
December 19, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:00Cocoa and Paint Brushes
December 20, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:30Welcome Winter!


16:30 – 17:45STEAM Tweens
December 21, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
December 22, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
December 23, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
December 24, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: CHRISTMAS EVE
December 25, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: CHRISTMAS DAY
December 26, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
December 27, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (Black Christmas with Imogen Poots)
December 28, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
December 29, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
December 30, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along
December 31, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S EVE




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Be the first to comment on "South Cobb Regional Library “Makes Christmas”"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.