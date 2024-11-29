South Cobb Regional Library “Makes Christmas”

Photo above: South Cobb Regional Library’s Gothic Christmas Tree at the Mable House Tree Jubilee, taken from the SCRL Facebook page

By Kelly Johnson

All is calm for December at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), leading up to Christmas and the New Year.

Weekday Winter Card Making tows the library’s schedule this month amid a solid staple of activities for children and adults. There’s Baby Time and Cocoa and Paint Brushes for kids while adults may look forward to the Graphic Novel Book Club online and the Book Tree Workshop. Hooks and Books is the only event open to everyone, from elementary school kids to eighteen plus.

In keeping with the Mable House Arts Center Lights the Night and Tree Jubilee, for which South Cobb Regional Library decorated a tree in the spirit of gothic literature, the library is also “Making Christmas” the highlight of a month of learning, creativity, and entertainment. Science, art, and movie magic are gifts from South Cobb Regional Library to the community this month.

To this, here’s the short list of events which may be of interest:

STEAM Kids , December 5 th , Thursday at 3:30 PM (registration required).

, December 5 , Thursday at 3:30 PM (registration required). TEEN Crafting Hour , December 12 th , Tuesday at 4:30 PM.

, December 12 , Tuesday at 4:30 PM. Welcome Winter! Storytime , December 20 th , Friday at 10:30 AM.

, December 20 , Friday at 10:30 AM. Monthly Movie Matinee (Black Christmas), December 27th, Friday at 3:00 PM.

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Christmas Eve on Tuesday, December 24th; Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25th; and New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31st.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 1

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 2

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 3

DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT December 22, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

December 23, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] December 24, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: CHRISTMAS EVE December 25, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: CHRISTMAS DAY December 26, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making December 27, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



15:00 – 17:30 Monthly Movie Matinee (Black Christmas with Imogen Poots) December 28, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



DECEMBER 2024

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT December 29, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

December 30, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along December 31, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S EVE







