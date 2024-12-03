Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2024

December 3, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, with a high near 41 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 22 degrees.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
9:16 am, Dec 3, 2024
temperature icon 30°F
few clouds
Humidity 71 %
Pressure 1034 mb
Wind 9 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 20%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:27 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:29 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Widespread frost, mainly after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night

Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Areas of frost. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-11-01756469.510.8T
2024-11-02806170.512.20
2024-11-03676063.55.5T
2024-11-046359613.4T
2024-11-05786169.512.2T
2024-11-06746770.513.6T
2024-11-0773677013.4T
2024-11-0880667316.70
2024-11-09756369130
2024-11-10655660.54.90.07
2024-11-11765766.511.2T
2024-11-12775264.59.50
2024-11-136652594.30.04
2024-11-14565053-1.40.97
2024-11-156648572.90
2024-11-16724558.54.70
2024-11-17734659.560
2024-11-187551639.70
2024-11-19645961.58.51.63
2024-11-207448618.30.46
2024-11-21604150.5-20
2024-11-22543846-6.20
2024-11-23613749-2.90
2024-11-247040553.30
2024-11-257246597.60
2024-11-266446553.80.15
2024-11-27654253.52.60
2024-11-286743554.30.05
2024-11-29513643.5-70
2024-11-30503140.5-9.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 3, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5977 in 202129 in 1929
Min TemperatureM4063 in 198214 in 1929
Avg TemperatureM49.668.5 in 198221.5 in 1929
PrecipitationM0.133.10 in 19830.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2023
Snow DepthMT in 19710 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1643 in 19290 in 1982
CDD (base 65)M04 in 19820 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature53.059.274.7 in 199135.0 in 1929
Avg Min Temperature31.540.558.7 in 198219.0 in 1929
Avg Temperature42.349.865.8 in 199127.0 in 1929
Total Precipitation0.000.384.64 in 19050.00 in 2024
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth0T in 19740 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)4546113 in 19295 in 1922
Total CDD (base 65)0013 in 19910 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.174.677.2 in 201664.2 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.355.458.3 in 202447.7 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.765.067.7 in 202455.9 in 1878
Total Precipitation59.2046.2467.71 in 19487.35 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)01 in 19750 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)286485988 in 1976267 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252720492643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-02
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-02
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-02
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-01
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

