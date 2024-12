Check out the 15 new businesses licensed by Cobb County over last week

Here are the 15 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, November 22.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC040250 AMERICAN EAGLE TOWING MERAZ ALBERTO 11/25/2024 AMERICAN EAGLE TOWING D/B/A AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE & TRANSPORTATION LLC TOWING ATTN: MERAZ ALBERTO AMERICAN EAGLE TOWING & TRANSPORTATION LLC 158 DRURY LN KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040255 BATZ GRAPHICS LLC NELSON BATZ 11/27/2024 BATZ GRAPHICS LLC D/B/A BATZ GRAPHICS LLC PRINTING, MONOGRAMING, EMBROIDERY, ATTN: NELSON BATZ ETC ON FABRIC BATZ GRAPHICS LLC 4145 GLENAIRE WAY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040256 FAITH CONNECTION KEITH PRITCHARD 11/26/2024 FEDERAL CREDIT UNION D/B/A FAITH CONNECTION CREDIT UNION FEDERAL CREDIT UNION ATTN: JONATHAN CURTIS PO BOX 6448 MARIETTA, GA 30065 CON001530 GDB CONSTRUCTIONS LLC SHAMS CHARANIA 11/26/2024 GDB CONSTRUCTIONS LLC D/B/A GDB CONSTRUCTIONS BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE LLC REQUIRED ATTN: SHAMS CHARANIA GDB CONSTRUCTIONS LLC PO BOX 672677 MARIETTA, GA 30006 OCC040260 GIBRALTAR CAPITAL KEITH MACK 11/27/2024 PARTNERS LLC D/B/A GIBRALTAR CAPITAL REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GIBRALTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC PARTNERS LLC ATTN: KEITH MACK GIBRALTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC 17 PEPPERTREE CRT MARIETTA, GA 30068 BLR003455 JKL FINDINGS JASON MONTGOMERY 11/26/2024 JKL FINDINGS LLC D/B/A JKL FINDINGS PRECIOUS METALS ATTN: JASON MONTGOMERY JKL FINDINGS LLC 3330 COBB PKWY, STE 324- 167 ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040263 MINISO WINKY STORE CHAO ZHENG 11/27/2024 HOLDINGS LLC D/B/A MINISO WINKY STORE VARIETY STORE HOLDINGS LLC ATTN: ACCOUNTING 1050 LAKES DR, STE 260 WEST COVINA, CA 91790 OCC040251 MOPAC PLANT & BUILDING ANDREA MORRIS 11/25/2024 SERVICES D/B/A MOPAC PLANT & PAINTING CONTRACTOR AND PAPER ALL AMERICAN MARKETS BUILDING SERVICES HANGING INC ATTN: ANDREA MORRIS ALL AMERICAN MARKETS INC PO BOX 681868 MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040247 PARENTAL GUIDANCE RAESITA ALLEN 11/25/2024 SPEECH INTERVENTIONS D/B/A PARENTAL GUIDANCE SPEECH THERAPY LLC SPEECH INTERVENTIONS LLC PARENTAL GUIDANCE ATTN: RAESITA ALLEN SPEECH INTERVENTIONS PARENTAL GUIDANCE LLC SPEECH INTERVENTIONS LLC 4415 KING VALLEY DRIVE SMYRNA, GA 30082 OCC040254 ROYAL TOWING KHOSROW MORADI 11/26/2024 D/B/A ROYAL TOWING WRECKER SERVICE ATTN: KHOSROW MORADI 3735 HICKORY GROVE RD ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040252 TOP IRON LLC TOP IRON LLC 11/25/2024 TOP IRON LLC D/B/A TOP IRON LLC GROCERY STORE ATTN: MUHAMMAD USMAN TOP IRON LLC 700 PARK REGENCY PL NE, 2104 ATLANTA, GA 30326 OCC040257 WELLSTAR ACWORTH KARA SEGAL 11/26/2024 FAMILY PRACTICE AND D/B/A WELLSTAR ACWORTH CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (NON INTERNAL MEDICINE FAMILY PRACTICE AND PROFIT) WELLSTAR MEDICAL INTERNAL MEDICINE GROUP LLC ATTN: BUSINESS LICENSE WELLSTAR MEDICAL GROUP LLC 1800 PARKWAY PLACE, STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040258 WELLSTAR ORTHOPEDICS KARA SEGAL 11/26/2024 AND SPORTS MEDICINE D/B/A WELLSTAR CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (NON ECHP ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS PROFIT) WELLSTAR MEDICAL MEDICINE ECHP GROUP LLC ATTN: BUSINESS LICENSE WELLSTAR MEDICAL GROUP LLC 1800 PARKWAY PLACE, STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040249 WHITE DOG STUDIOS INC CURTIS BUSH 11/25/2024 WHITE DOG STUDIOS INC D/B/A WHITE DOG STUDIOS COMPUTER SOFTWARE PREPACKAGED – INC DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN ATTN: CURTIS BUSH WHITE DOG STUDIOS INC 1986 MERCER RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040259 YULIAN ZENG ZENG YULIAN 11/27/2024 D/B/A YULIAN ZENG CONSULTANT – COMPUTER & DATA ATTN: ZENG YULIAN PROCESSING 3077 SYCAMORE LN MARIETTA, GA 30066

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.