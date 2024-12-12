Cobb County first responders eligible for PTSD coverage Jan. 1

By Rebecca Gaunt

House Bill 451, also known as the Ashley Wilson Act, will make Georgia’s first responders eligible for PTSD treatment coverage at the beginning of 2025.

Wilson had served as a police officer in Gwinnett County for two years when her partner Antwan Toney was killed. She actively lobbied for the law as a result of her experience with PTSD and the subsequent medical bills.

Any emergency first responder, working or volunteering for a public entity, who is diagnosed within two years of exposure to a traumatic event in the line of duty may qualify. The bill includes law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics/EMTs.

Those who qualify can receive either a one-time lump sum of $3,000 for treatment, or, if unable to work due to diagnosis, long term disability for up to 36 months at 60% of their salary (volunteers get $1,500 monthly).

The Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, Austell, and Powder Springs City Councils, as well as the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, have all approved or are set to approve measures this month to comply with the law.

“I really love that y’all did this,” said Kennesaw City Council member Antonio Jones at the Monday work session during the presentation of the agenda item.

The cost to provide the coverage varies from one municipality to another. Kennesaw is looking at an annual premium of $10,508 and Smyrna $28,101, while the cost to the county is estimated at over $300,000. Any government body that already offers coverage meeting the requirements of the law is not required to purchase additional coverage.

State Rep. Devan Seabaugh (R-Marietta) sponsored the bill in the Georgia General Assembly. Seabaugh is a former paramedic and is currently the vice president of Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service.

Read the bill in full here: Bill Text: GA HB451 | 2023-2024 | Regular Session | Enrolled | LegiScan

MetLife is underwriting the policies which are accessed by local governments through the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG).