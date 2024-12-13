Driver killed in collision on Hawkins Store Road in Cobb County

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Hawkins Store Road at its intersection with Farmbrook Lane on December 12, 2024, at around 6:57 p.m.

The intersection is just east of I-575 near Noonday Creek Park.

Investigators report that a white 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on Hawkins Store Road.

According to the public information release the driver failed to maintain a single lane of travel and drove partially in the westbound lane and drove onto the concrete curb and sidewalk.

At the same time a white 1997 Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on Hawkins Store Road.

The Toyota returned to the westbound lane but the driver overcorrected and entered the path of the Ford in the eastbound lane.

The Toyota collided with the front of the Ford.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499- 3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.