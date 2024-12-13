UPDATE: Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries in collision on East-West Connector near South Cobb Drive

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, is investigating a collision in which a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on the East-West Connector at its intersection with Camp Highland Road this morning, December 13, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m.

The location is near the intersection of the East-West Connector with South Cobb Drive.

Investigators report that a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west on the East-West Connector towards its intersection with Camp Highland Road.

At the same time, a green & black 2024 Kawasaki ZX-636 motorcycle was traveling east on the East-West Connector towards its intersection with Camp Highland Road.

The Volkswagen made a left turn across the path of the motorcycle, which then struck the auto.

[Correction: An earlier version of the police public information release stated that the motorcycle had made the left turn. The department then issued a correction reflected in the previous paragraph]

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499- 3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.