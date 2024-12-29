East Cobb’s Mountain View Regional Library transitions into 2025 with reading and gaming events

By Kelly Johnson

Mountain View Regional Library starts the new year off with reading and gaming events scheduled for January. Baby, Toddler, and Preschool Storytime readings prepare young children for kindergarten. Storytime counts toward the library-wide program 1000 Books B4 Kindergarten. Conversely, Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond! allow tweens playtime through tabletop role-playing games (RPGs). Through such play, young people can develop or hone their imagination, reading, and social skills. NOTE: Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond! is also for teens, adults, and families. Storytime and tabletop gaming may promise to become staples of Mountain View Regional Library’s monthly schedule.

In addition, Mountain View Regional Library is a great source of entertainment that can help transition the winter season into the new year with good vibes. The library has a selection of DVDs available for checkout, making Family Movie Night enjoyable again. It has curated a handful of collections (from December) that will make for ideal reading, along with curling up in a blanket and sipping tea or hot cocoa.

The seasonal or holiday themed collections at Mountain View Regional Library are: “They Deserve Coal in Their Stocking!”—books about naughty anti-heroes and villains; “Come in Out of the Cold”—craft books; and “Universal Human Rights Month”—books which recognize and promotes the fundamental rights of human beings.

Here’s a short list of other events (for January 2025) which may be of interest:

Art with Ayanna , January 15 th , Wednesday at 3:30 PM.

, January 15 , Wednesday at 3:30 PM. Steamed , January 21st, Tuesday at 3:30 PM.

, January 21st, Tuesday at 3:30 PM. Saturday Craft Club , January 25 th , Saturday at 10:00 AM.

, January 25 , Saturday at 10:00 AM. Page Turner Book Group, January 08th, Wednesday at 10:30AM & 1:00PM.

Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.



JANUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 01, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY







January 02, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









January 03, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









January 04, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



JANUARY 2025

WEEK 2

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 12, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 13, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime







January 14, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Toddler Storytime



11:00 – 16:00 Red Cross Blood Drive



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!







January 15, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Preschool Storytime



15:30 – 16:45 Art with Ayanna







January 16, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









January 17, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Sensory Playtime







January 18, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 12:00 Pokémon Meetup

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 19, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 20, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY







January 21, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Toddler Storytime



15:30 – 16:30 STEAMed



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!







January 22, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Preschool Storytime







January 23, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









January 24, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









January 25, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 16:00 Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 26, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 27, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime







January 28, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Toddler Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!







January 29, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Preschool Storytime







January 30, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









January 31, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









