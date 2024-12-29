East Cobb’s Mountain View Regional Library transitions into 2025 with reading and gaming events

By Kelly Johnson
Mountain View Regional Library starts the new year off with reading and gaming events scheduled for January. Baby, Toddler, and Preschool Storytime readings prepare young children for kindergarten. Storytime counts toward the library-wide program 1000 Books B4 Kindergarten. Conversely, Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond! allow tweens playtime through tabletop role-playing games (RPGs). Through such play, young people can develop or hone their imagination, reading, and social skills. NOTE: Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond! is also for teens, adults, and families. Storytime and tabletop gaming may promise to become staples of Mountain View Regional Library’s monthly schedule.
In addition, Mountain View Regional Library is a great source of entertainment that can help transition the winter season into the new year with good vibes. The library has a selection of DVDs available for checkout, making Family Movie Night enjoyable again. It has curated a handful of collections (from December) that will make for ideal reading, along with curling up in a blanket and sipping tea or hot cocoa.
The seasonal or holiday themed collections at Mountain View Regional Library are: “They Deserve Coal in Their Stocking!”—books about naughty anti-heroes and villains; “Come in Out of the Cold”—craft books; and “Universal Human Rights Month”—books which recognize and promotes the fundamental rights of human beings.
Here’s a short list of other events (for January 2025) which may be of interest:
- Art with Ayanna, January 15th, Wednesday at 3:30 PM.
- Steamed, January 21st, Tuesday at 3:30 PM.
- Saturday Craft Club, January 25th, Saturday at 10:00 AM.
- Page Turner Book Group, January 08th, Wednesday at 10:30AM & 1:00PM.
Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter
here.
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 01, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY
|January 02, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 03, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 04, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 05, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 06, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|January 07, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|January 08, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Page Turners Morning Book Group (A Tree Grows In Brooklyn by Betty Smith)
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 14:30
|Page Turners Afternoon Book Group (The Art Thief by Michael Finkel)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Yoga with PeakZen Yoga Studio
|January 09, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 10, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 11, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|LEGO Club
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 12, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 13, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|January 14, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|11:00 – 16:00
|Red Cross Blood Drive
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|January 15, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|15:30 – 16:45
|Art with Ayanna
|January 16, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 17, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Sensory Playtime
|January 18, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Pokémon Meetup
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 19, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 20, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY
|January 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAMed
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|January 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|January 23, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 24, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 25, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 16:00
|Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 26, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 27, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|January 28, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|January 29, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|January 30, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 31, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "East Cobb’s Mountain View Regional Library transitions into 2025 with reading and gaming events"