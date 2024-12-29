Cobb County issues update on storm damage in county

Cobb County issued the following update of storm damage in the county:
Most of the roads in Cobb County affected by overnight storms have reopened to traffic. However, some areas may still have ongoing utility work. Drivers are urged to exercise caution when traveling near these work zones.
Cobb DOT crews responded to 45 reports of trees blocking roadways following this morning’s storms.
Additionally, five homes sustained significant damage, displacing residents. One minor injury was reported when a tree struck a home in East Cobb County. The injured individual sought medical treatment independently.
Further assessments are ongoing in areas with significant damage, including:
• Neighborhoods off Bryant Lane (north of Ebenezer Road)
• Six Flags Parkway (between Hillcrest Drive and Lee Industrial Boulevard)
• Discovery Parkway (near Castle Lake Mobile Home Park)
• Queens Ferry Road (between Mableton Parkway and Six Flags Parkway)
Cobb County Emergency Management encourages residents who sustained property damage to report it using the county’s damage assessment form. The form can be accessed at the following link:
