Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants from December 6 to 12

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4345
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY II – SCHOOL (LSAC or PREVIOUS LOWER SCHOOL)
- 1 WHITEFIELD DR MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15584
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY – SCHOOL (UPPER LEVEL)
- 1 WHITEFIELD DR SE MABLETON, GA 30126-5236
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-4563
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY – SCHOOL (NEW LOWER SCHOOL)
- 1 WHITEFIELD DR SE MABLETON, GA 30126-5236
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004135
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024
SMOOTHIE KING #850
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004308
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024
2024 LIGHTS OF LIFE – CEDAR HILL CREATIONS
- 269 BARCLAY CIR MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006788
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024
2024 ATLANTA CHRISTKINDL MARKET – PRINCE OF PIEROGI
- 100 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006793
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 2639 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3653
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21016C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
DUNKIN’ DONUTS #353902
- 2378 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2078
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002043
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
KING SPRING CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 3791 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-5513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002065
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
LAHORE GRILL RESTAURANT
- 1869 COBB PKWY S STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9315
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22213
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
LAS NENAS MEX -GRILL
- 786 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3046
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24777
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
JAMAICA MI KRAZY RESTAURANT
- 2517 SPRING RD SE STE 107 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000483
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
KASTAWAYS
- 795 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17948
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR
- 3339 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18743C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
ASPENS SIGNATURE STEAKS
- 2942 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4528
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #636
- 4145 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5719
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
CITY CLUB MARIETTA
- 510 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3667
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH
- 4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002857
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
COMFORT INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2800 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002898
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
OMNI HOTEL AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA WINE & COFFEE BAR
- 2625 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002934
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
CASITA MEXICAN KITCHEN
- 682 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003263
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
CULVERS OF KENNESAW
- 2460 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003319
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
ATL FUSION BBQ
- 3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003573
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
PIRATE’S BOIL THE
- 2451 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003703
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
SCHLOTZSKY’S DELI
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE A10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8474
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004312
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
MINI STOP CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 109 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004467
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)
- 1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5410
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005514
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
DONUTNV OF MARIETTA – BASE
- 540 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 23D MARIETTA, GA 30064-3562
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005974
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
MISS L’S
- 4817 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006081
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
!!JIM N NICK’S BBQ
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5911
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006570
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS #345878
- 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21557C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
PAISANOS CATERING
- 3205 CANTON RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3816
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5555
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
ADRIANE’S DELECTABLES
- 4765 HILLSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-4930
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000223
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
NO. 1 CHINA
- 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1700 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001271
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
SUSHIOLOGY
- 1615 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 207 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4464
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002725
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – KENNESAW
- 620 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22042C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
PINETREE COUNTRY CLUB – MAIN KITCHEN
- 3400 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2996
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-505C
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
PANDA EXPRESS #1249
- 3360 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17816
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
PELICAN’S SNOBALLS – MOBILE
- 3600 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2619
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005172
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
WINGSTOP
- 3265 COBB PKWY NW STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005467
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
NATTY’S JAMAICAN AND SOUL FOOD RESTAURANT
- 680 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6622
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005758
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
LINCOLN PROPERTIES
- 3400 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3199
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005919
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #402
- 853 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5707
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #1708
- 5020 CHEROKEE ST STE 300 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5282
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6200
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
JULIA’S #2
- 1869 COBB PKWY S STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9313
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001054
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #29
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002096
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
ZAXBY’S
- 3511 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26052C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #640
- 1470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-533C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
MARIETTA PIZZA COMPANY
- 3 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2321
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5794
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
GARDEN & GUN CLUB
- 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003112
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
- 3359 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004740
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
TACO LOCO
- 601 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3629
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005715
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
!!GUTHRIE’S
- 4774 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4669
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005991
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
MARIETTA CENTER FOR NURSING AND HEALING
- 811 KENNESAW AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-1002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006461
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
ESSENTIAL BOWLS
- 3595 CANTON RD STE 318 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7607
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006666
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
!!LEGACY RIDGE AT SANDY PLAINS
- 3039 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4721
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006744
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024
FROZEN COW CREAMERY
- 2870 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002313
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
JET’S PIZZA
- 4100 JILES RD NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000012
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
AMERICAN LEGION POST 296 PAUL E. KELLY JR.
- 906 W ATLANTA ST SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30060-3140
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14626
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
SUPERIOR CATERING
- 2793 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000160
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
CAPO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001764
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6510
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000485
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #413
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000054
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR
- 2728 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000155
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA
- 1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10558C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
LONG RIVER CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 220 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19571
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
HAMPTON INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3048
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5540
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
- 1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12188
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
RED LOBSTER #0392
- 2579 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001575
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0098
- 3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003466
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
SOCIAL KITCHEN
- 3100 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR SE STE 190 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003930
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
RESIDENCE INN ATLANTA CUMBERLAND GALLERIA – FOOD
- 2771 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3047
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004126
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants from December 6 to 12"