Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants from December 6 to 12

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4345

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY II – SCHOOL (LSAC or PREVIOUS LOWER SCHOOL)

1 WHITEFIELD DR MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15584

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY – SCHOOL (UPPER LEVEL)

1 WHITEFIELD DR SE MABLETON, GA 30126-5236

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-4563

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY – SCHOOL (NEW LOWER SCHOOL)

1 WHITEFIELD DR SE MABLETON, GA 30126-5236

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004135

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024

SMOOTHIE KING #850

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004308

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024

2024 LIGHTS OF LIFE – CEDAR HILL CREATIONS

269 BARCLAY CIR MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006788

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024

2024 ATLANTA CHRISTKINDL MARKET – PRINCE OF PIEROGI

100 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006793

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2024

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2639 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3653

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21016C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #353902

2378 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2078

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002043

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

KING SPRING CHINESE RESTAURANT

3791 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-5513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002065

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

LAHORE GRILL RESTAURANT

1869 COBB PKWY S STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9315

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22213

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

LAS NENAS MEX -GRILL

786 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3046

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24777

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

JAMAICA MI KRAZY RESTAURANT

2517 SPRING RD SE STE 107 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000483

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

KASTAWAYS

795 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17948

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR

3339 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18743C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

ASPENS SIGNATURE STEAKS

2942 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4528

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #636

4145 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5719

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

CITY CLUB MARIETTA

510 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3667

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH

4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002857

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

COMFORT INN & SUITES – FOOD

2800 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002898

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

OMNI HOTEL AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA WINE & COFFEE BAR

2625 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002934

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

CASITA MEXICAN KITCHEN

682 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003263

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

CULVERS OF KENNESAW

2460 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003319

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

ATL FUSION BBQ

3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003573

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

PIRATE’S BOIL THE

2451 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003703

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

SCHLOTZSKY’S DELI

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE A10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8474

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004312

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

MINI STOP CHINESE RESTAURANT

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 109 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004467

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)

1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5410

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005514

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

DONUTNV OF MARIETTA – BASE

540 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 23D MARIETTA, GA 30064-3562

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005974

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

MISS L’S

4817 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006081

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

!!JIM N NICK’S BBQ

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5911

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006570

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS #345878

1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21557C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

PAISANOS CATERING

3205 CANTON RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3816

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5555

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

ADRIANE’S DELECTABLES

4765 HILLSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-4930

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000223

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

NO. 1 CHINA

3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1700 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001271

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

SUSHIOLOGY

1615 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 207 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4464

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002725

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – KENNESAW

620 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22042C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

PINETREE COUNTRY CLUB – MAIN KITCHEN

3400 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-505C

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

PANDA EXPRESS #1249

3360 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17816

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

PELICAN’S SNOBALLS – MOBILE

3600 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2619

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005172

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

WINGSTOP

3265 COBB PKWY NW STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005467

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

NATTY’S JAMAICAN AND SOUL FOOD RESTAURANT

680 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6622

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005758

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

LINCOLN PROPERTIES

3400 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3199

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005919

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #402

853 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5707

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #1708

5020 CHEROKEE ST STE 300 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5282

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6200

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

JULIA’S #2

1869 COBB PKWY S STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9313

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001054

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #29

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002096

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

ZAXBY’S

3511 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26052C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #640

1470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-533C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

MARIETTA PIZZA COMPANY

3 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2321

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5794

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

GARDEN & GUN CLUB

2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003112

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

3359 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004740

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

TACO LOCO

601 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3629

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005715

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

!!GUTHRIE’S

4774 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4669

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005991

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

MARIETTA CENTER FOR NURSING AND HEALING

811 KENNESAW AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-1002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006461

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

ESSENTIAL BOWLS

3595 CANTON RD STE 318 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7607

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006666

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

!!LEGACY RIDGE AT SANDY PLAINS

3039 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4721

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006744

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2024

FROZEN COW CREAMERY

2870 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002313

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

JET’S PIZZA

4100 JILES RD NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000012

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

AMERICAN LEGION POST 296 PAUL E. KELLY JR.

906 W ATLANTA ST SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30060-3140

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14626

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

SUPERIOR CATERING

2793 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000160

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

CAPO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001764

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL

3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6510

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000485

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #413

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000054

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR

2728 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000155

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA

1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10558C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

LONG RIVER CHINESE RESTAURANT

4150 MACLAND RD STE 220 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19571

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

HAMPTON INN & SUITES – FOOD

2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3048

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5540

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12188

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

RED LOBSTER #0392

2579 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001575

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0098

3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003466

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

SOCIAL KITCHEN

3100 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR SE STE 190 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003930

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2024

RESIDENCE INN ATLANTA CUMBERLAND GALLERIA – FOOD